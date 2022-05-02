Queues for blood tests

Reading the article highlighting arguments in queues at the phlebotomy department did not come as a huge surprise to me. I always thought that that was a way of life and part of the Maltese culture, in the same way that jumping queues on bus stops, lack of courtesy among drivers and queuing outside banks are standing jokes.

However, these things are not exactly funny to those who are caught in the middle, even if the solution is so easy that you have to be ‘dumb’ not to see it – seemingly the operative word describing those in authority.

What’s wrong with a ticket machine, similar to those in the water and electricity department at Blata l-Bajda (another place where the public has to waste time and endure immense bureaucracy), where people pull out a ticket and when their turn comes, their number is shown on a screen? Hey, presto, problem solved! What on earth are administrators employed for (apart from artificially reducing dole queues [like Air Malta’s recent crisis] or as a payback for political favours)?

People were queuing from 5am for the chance to have their blood tests done at Mater Dei Hospital.

It is not easy and will take time to change the discourteous, ignorant and ill-mannered habits which are embedded in the Maltese culture (people here joke about “Maltese driving in the shade” and “getting trampled in bus queues”) but implementing ways that would compel or even encourage people to act in certain ways is at least a step in the right direction (ticket machines as mentioned above or signs at bus stops or elsewhere saying “Queue starts here”, etc.).

John Consiglio (obviously a learned gentleman) was spot-on in his remarks that “the penchant of most observers is to compare (situations in Malta) with situations subsisting abroad” (April 25). Could the reason be that there are no better examples in Malta to compare them to?

It’s not like in Valletta they behave differently than in Rabat. It’s simply a blanket mindset.

Yes, it will take time.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

From the online comments

18 cars added to local roads every day in first three months of the year

Eighteen cars every day and, assuming that each car occupies five metres on the road, that would be about 20 kilometres of extra road needed per year. Hence, more traffic jams and more traffic incidents. In 10 years’ time Malta will be hell. – Carmel PulÉ

Car exhaust is one of the main sources of air pollution and CO2 production. How on earth does the government intend to meet the CO2 targets when the car numbers keep rising? We, the public, will have to make good for the lack of effective action by the government. – Joe Mallia

Public transport is a mess. ACs not working or switched either off or on blower, blowing hot air hotter than August temperatures, windows locked. And most have heaters emitting heat, even in the harshest, hottest days of summer.

On top of this tragedy, bus frequency most of the time is reduced, some locations at an hour or 45-minute intervals. They leave the bus terminus full to the brim, not taking any commuters on the way. Half-empty buses don’t stop at bus stops to pick up commuters; they just don’t care. Those on board die, suffocated in 39 degrees temperatures. Worst, commuters have to wait in sizzling heat and bone-smacking cold in spots without a bus shelter.

So, what do you expect, that people do not switch to a private car? – Mike Gibromi

And the free bus fares come October aren’t going to address this problem. People are interested in rapid, on-time and comfortable service first and foremost. – John Borg