Porziuncola Retreat House

Fr Richard Stanley Zammit’s two letters (February 22 and May 13) about the Porziuncola Retreat House offer the opportunity to comment on this very disappointing story due to the gross mistake in selling and demolishing this house.

Fr Richard, who has been the father provincial of the order, was very clear in his statement of disapproval and of his declaration that it will not be done in his name.

I praise him for his public stand and want to show him my support. He emphasised the Franciscan values, which, on this occasion, appear to have been ignored and traded for money. Apart from the development permits by the Planning Authority and EIA, the environment aspect and other wrongdoings mentioned in his letters I wish to comment mostly about the negative effects on the public resulting from this unfortunate deal.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The new developer for this same land carries his own responsibilities. However, those who granted the property and those who issued the development permits are finally responsible. The admonishments of the pope during the same time of negotiations, to stop the greedy development, protection of the environment and other relative subjects were conveniently ignored and forgotten.

Fr Richard was justified in referring to the sale of the house as shameful. Until we read a clear explanation why this house was sold one can assume that it was simply a capricious business transaction.

I do not believe the house function was outdated. Even so, the place could be considered for other pastoral or social purposes. When a Maltese priest inherited a big house he did not sell it to make money, even if he was not well off. Instead, he decided to donate this house for it to be used as a residential home for the poor people and invalid persons. He set up a foundation for its administration and now he lives and works with the residents.

The sale of Porziuncola House came as surprise for the faithful and was considered as a big mistake by the public. It is not acceptable that because the friars’ order enjoys the privilege of autonomy in their actions they consider themselves free in their decisions.

They surely know that every action taken by any Maltese religious institution, secular or not, reflects on our local Church authorities. It all depends how much honesty, transparency, justice and integrity are applied to sustain the credibility in the responsible institutions. Regretfully, last year and also this year, we have read about various stories where our local Church was involved in land speculation and transactions under shadows of controversies.

I maintain that more attention is necessary. The negative experiences are a sign we need more transparency, more control, responsibility, integrity, positive and wise advice.

All individuals responsible for any religious institution, foundations or administrators of any religious nature must always be on the alert, careful, submissive and humble. Thus, the faithful are encouraged to maintain their faithfulness and trust.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

