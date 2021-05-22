Wonderful world

I was shocked watching the latest news from India of the COVID-19 pandemic in that country. I asked myself how this could happen in a country well-advanced in technology, rich in minerals, advanced in nuclear power and a member of the G7.

My conclusion is that the world is still divided between the rich and the poor.

The story of the rich man and poor man recounted in the Bible is still happening today.

This is not the will of God where the rich become richer and the poor become poorer. God created a wonderful world for everyone to enjoy.

Francis Vella – Mosta

Gozo’s beauty in the balance

Google street view of road leading from Rabat to Marsalforn.

A growing sense of outrage and helplessness have compelled me to write in protest at the burgeoning proliferation of shapeless tower blocks springing up in the once so attractive villages in this beautiful island of Gozo which is my home and which I love.

Puzzled visitors have asked many times why it is allowed, so out of character, a blight on the landscape of a place to which nature has been so generous.

I have no answer as I, too, am at a loss at the logic of destroying the very things which lure visitors here.

For example, I love the pretty road from Victoria to Marsalforn. It is a quiet road, with trees and flowers on both sides, always commented on by visitors and is a constant source of pleasure. Although perfectly adequate for its volume of traffic, this road, I believe, is set to be widened.

This will bring with it the decimation of trees and land on each side, resulting in the destruction of the landscape.

Surely, some resurfacing and the installation of proper drainage would make this road serviceable for years to come without destroying its beauty and character.

Writing this letter is one of the few measures that I can take to express my desire to defend the beauty that attracted me to this place originally.

Christopher Woodgate – Marsalforn

Resident parking

Lately, the residents of Ibraġġ Street, Safi had a big surprise as the street where they reside had been transformed into a car salon.

This car dealer is parking the cars in the street, occupying the parking bays in front of homes and leaving no space for us residents.

If one has to do some work on his home he has to leave himself at the mercy of this guy, even if there is no telephone number where to contact this person.

When the Labour Party was elected, I strongly believed that Orwell’s books were to be archived but I was mistaken. Today, I am convinced that some citizens are more equal than others and Orwell’s books are the textbooks of our politicians.

In other villages in Malta problems like this were solved by residential parking introduced by the local council but I don’t think it will be the same with us and we will have to endure the egoistic behaviour of this guy.

I hope that the authorities concerned will take the matter into their hands and stop this parking inconvenience once and for all.

Frans Buhagiar – Safi

Well done

Congratulations to the commissioners for children and for animal welfare for standing up to the safety of children and their upbringing in the care of animals.

FKNK members can take their children to a shooting range and train them on clay pigeons when they are of age to handle a weapon and can decide for them-selves whether they want to enjoy the live birds or bring them down.

Maria Meilak – Tarxien

