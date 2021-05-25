Dangerous tunnel

Some 75 per cent of the floodlights in the tunnel under The Point have burnt out and need to be replaced immediately. The few remaining functioning ones cast shadows, thus impacting visibility and creating blind spots. The tunnel is very dangerous to drive through.

Repairs are Enemalta’s responsibility. I have informed Enemalta by e-mail and by phone but nothing has been done.

On a different theme, the stretch of road in Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex, leading up to the roundabout, has been closed for over a year. What is Infrastructure Malta waiting for to complete the job?

Godfrey Gauci Maistre – Valletta

Cyclists acting beyond the law

Why is it that more and more cyclists are blatantly taking to cycling along our pavements and promenades, making pavements unsafe for pedestrians?

It is bad enough that we pedestrians have to navigate through the mounds of dog dirt left behind on our pavements, then to have the anxiety of having to get out of the way of approaching cyclists who are using pavements as race tracks even forcing us onto the road.

The police/wardens, while taking delight in booking cars for minor infringements on the road, totally ignore cyclists who are breaking the law and causing stress and harm to pedestrians. The highway code is quite clear: it is an offence to ride on the pavement and promenades. Likewise, why are cyclists allowed to cycle the wrong way on a one-way street and cycle on the wrong side of the road? This only causes accidents to happen, with unsuspecting motorists having to take evasive actions.

The highway code is quite clear as to the roadworthiness of the bicycle but how many bikes do you see without lights, reflectors, brakes, protective clothing etc? Police/wardens do not stop the rider and confiscate the offending bike.

Why do the police/wardens ignore this blatant disregard by cyclists? Can we have our pavements back?

Stanley Hibbitt - Birżebbuġa

Fast ferry, slow info

Here’s a great innovation – not just one fast ferry linking Mġarr to Valletta but two, in competition. Wow! Cannot wait. Now, let’s see. Launching on June 1, just a few days away. Great prices. I am definitely going to be on one of them.

Wonder what the schedules are. Can you book online? (I definitely do not want to be hanging around on the quay, in a queue.) Simple, let’s check online.

Nothing. Not one iota of information on the process. Can anyone enlighten us as to why, please?

David Carrington – Sannat

Homophobic Inquisitors

Times of Malta reported that “the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) – the successor of the notorious Roman Inquisition – handed down a ruling in March that same-sex unions could not be blessed”.

The Inquisitors wrote that while God “never ceases to bless each of His pilgrim children in this world... He does not and cannot bless sin”.

What the crafty, old men really mean is: “We do not and cannot bless ‘sin’.” They project their own homophobia onto a God made in their own image and likeness.

Homosexuality is not a “sin”. “I count religion but a childish toy and hold there is no sin but ignorance.”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

Scandalous PA

A lot has been said about the scandalous way the PA has been and is approving certain applications, especially the certain architectural constructions which in Maltese can be described as ħniżrijiet.

If Martin Saliba, in his poor defence of his obscene running of the PA, is trying to tell us that development is a necessary evil, then he had better start to explain the obscene shoeboxes scenario.

When Saliba is eventually kicked out, it will not be an easy job to rectify the obscenities carried out while he was chairman of the PA.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

