Undeserving of EU food aid

Some years ago, the EU introduced a scheme whereby food aid, mainly in the form of tinned tomatoes, pasta and rice, could be distributed among needy EU nationals by the country’s government. Over here, the task was given to the diocesan parishes but has since been handed over to some other entity.

I should have written this letter a long time ago but now, in a world of ever-spiralling food prices, where the rich keep getter richer, the poor poorer and the soup kitchens bemoaning a shortfall of supplies, I can’t keep silent any longer.

Photo: Shutterstock.com

I know for a fact that some of the people receiving letters to proceed to the distribution centre can in no way be described as “needy”. So much so, one such person, a family friend, often offers me at least two one-kilo packets of spaghetti from her quota, telling me “I don’t really need all this”.

Two questions, therefore, beg themselves: if one were really struggling to make ends meet, would one want to so readily part with some of the food? What kind of criteria is being used to assess whether someone is really deserving of such aid?

Martin Bugeja ‒ Balzan

From the online comments board

Well done for having such remarkable courage to speak out about a reality that inflicts life-long, emotional devastation to thousands. We speak about the problem but we never really get down to address it actively. It’s not a lack of awareness but a lack of willpower to eradicate bullying by nipping it at its earliest signs.

I’m sure this MP (Malcolm Paul Agius Galea) can inspire many and send out a clear message of hope. May society recognise the seriousness and the horrible consequences bullying brings about. – A. Mifsud

The worst bullying is that perpetrated by institutions. In the 1960s, young children had their life ruined by the Catholic Church, which should have known better. Yes, I had been traumatised all my life and nobody ever expressed a single word of regret let alone redress. – Lino A. Catania

Know that some of the MPs around you are none less than: bullies. – Ramon Saguna

Bullying is not only a childhood thing. Let’s also raise awareness on bullying going on at the workplaces. I experienced this personally where I used to be bullied by people close to ministers and politics. – Martina Bonello

Bullying should, of course, be tackled. But one cannot even start comparing bullying with the massacre of children in America. They are very, very different. So let us keep things in perspective, please. – J. Borg

It is what would seem to be an easy fix. All we have to do is be kind to one another. Why is that such an impossibility? Human nature is strange, to say the least. – Chris Sciberras

I hope that you won't start bullying people from parliament or from your position like many of the MPs do from both sides. – Mario Attard

Dr Galea is right in raising this ever-increasing problem. I feel that the parents must do their best to always keep an eye on their child’s general behaviour. Maybe we need to train parents more in this regard.

Children of whatever age must remember that their parents are their lifetime best friends.

The problem here is that the family atmosphere might not be conducive for the child to feel comfortable in talking about his problems.

Certainly, the schools, particularly teachers, could be more attentive to the signals that a child is being bullied. – Francis Said

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.