God blesses everyone, even before birth

I refer to George Muscat’s Talking Point, ‘God surely blesses everyone’ (May 3).

Yes, blessings are bestowed on us all even before we are born. His blessing is divine help which guides us throughout our lives. Otherwise, we would all be condemned. God is just. His compassion and forgiveness never fail us. Mary Magdalen is an example. He blessed her too but asked her to sin no more.

Muscat chose a title to impress that Church blessings of civil unions/marriages of LGBTIQ people is a right because God blesses everyone but does not refer to the reasons why such a blessing is prohibited. Conveniently, he decided to refer to those who do not share his opinion as ‘closeted’ people. This is how he branded those people, myself included.

By using the word “progress” he does not justify his arguments. The Church cannot accept progress when it goes against its teaching. This word is frequently used as a tool for constant pressure and brainwashing, which make us subjective in losing our values, creed and beliefs.

The pope’s signature on the decree prohibiting priests from blessing unions between gay people is not a setback for the Church. It just avoids dubious interpretations about this subject. The decree calls for respect and compassion to all people, irrespective of their sexual orientation.

The document on this subject, approved by the pope, was prepared through profound study and with responsibility. The 13 other documents of various Vatican institutions referred to, and which were issued years ago, contain the same message carried in the new document. Anyone who cares to read it carefully will find the decree to be clear and convincing.

The subject is not a trifling one. It is the Church’s official teaching. As a Catholic, I obey. If and when any pope will change any creed that I accept today, I will remain to be faithful.

The Church, like all other institutions, used this decree to confirm its own laws. A clarification was needed to avoid confusion. Yet, it is accused of a setback. If Muscat and others also mention the 13 previous documents, which refer to the same subject, they can conclude that the ‘setback’ was set a long time ago. The Church has been always constant and faithful to God’s plan for creation.

The reference to the priests who pronounced themselves against the decree did not help the writer. Their objections add to the confusion. Real meanings and reasons are neglected in their arguments. Fr René Camilleri (March 22) could have restrained himself in his outburst. He directly insulted everyone.

Referring to the document as hurtful and childish in its preparation, in turn, hurts me and other Catholics. Expecting to challenge the Church’s authority is not a good idea. Fr Camilleri and his fellow clergymen should be more careful as their attitude on this subject is a disturbance to our faith, one which may lead many to lose their loyalty to God and His church.

Please refrain from causing unnecessary confusion.

I support Muscat’s wish to continue working for the LGBTIQ community. However, as a candidate in a political party which declares itself to be Christian Democrat, it is expected that he is loyal to the Church and its declared beliefs, even if his party is non confessional.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

Menacing cyclists

Cyclists and scooters whizz by people on Sliema’s seafront undeterred. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Signs plastered along the Sliema promenade state that cyclists over the age of 12 cannot cycle along the seafront.

But the law is being flouted with impunity by cyclists and people on scooters whizzing by with no respect for people walking along the seafront. Definitely an accident waiting to happen!

Another point worth a mention is the fact that no one on beaches is wearing a mask when the law states that mask wearing on beaches is compulsory up to June 1.

The law is not being enforced on both counts as no enforcement officer is taking action against these lawbreakers. Commissioner of Police, please note and act accordingly!

Helen Sciberras – San Ġwann

