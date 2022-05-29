Ensuring nobody is left behind

In his letter ‘US abortion ripple effects’ (May 22), John Pace quotes a member of our organisation who said that “strict abortion laws were about controlling women and their bodies”.

Pace then goes on to state that “any woman in Malta is free to avoid pregnancy” – seemingly oblivious to the fact that his ‘pro-life’ colleagues are suing the Maltese state to have emergency contraception outlawed – and he encourages women to “seek available help in cases of coercion” when we all know how seriously women are taken when they blow the whistle.

He does get one thing right and that is when he states he believes women’s rights are “superseded” when they become pregnant. It is as though women become less of a human being when pregnant and it becomes justified to strip them of their right to control their lives.

The reversal of ‘Roe vs Wade’ in the US would be a historical mistake but one from which women’s rights would eventually emerge stronger. Abortion bans do not change the fact that abortion is a necessary service and banning abortion will not stop it from happening.

Women in US states where abortion gets restricted would have to either travel to US states that would never ban abortion – such as California – or have abortion pills mailed in from other states. This would basically mirror what happens in Malta, where women travel to other European states or have abortion pills sent by post from other countries.

People in the US will realise that this is untenable and unsafe, they will suffer or know someone who has suffered and they will be less likely to vote for politicians who sold them the lie that abortion is something that can be expunged. We hope this happens sooner rather than later as there is already talk in some US states of banning same-sex marriage, sexual education and contraception.

One thing is for certain and that is that, contrary to what Pace states, we will not be discouraged from our activism. Malta has made great strides in civil rights in recent years and has become a more tolerant society for minorities.

The ‘pro-life’ lobby wants to reverse all that as the furore they caused against equality laws and IVF laws proves. We will continue working to ensure Malta remains on the right path of progress and that nobody is left behind. And, yes, this includes women, girls and any person who can become pregnant who need to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Pregnant people are not second-class citizens.

CHRISTOPHER BARBARA – obo Doctors for Choice, Naxxar

The Buqana roundabout

There is absolutely no doubt that the works carried out at the Buqana roundabout were greatly needed and are very welcome indeed. But, having said this, I must ask: why do only three corners have a filtering lane?

What about the fourth corner that handles the traffic coming from the north into Mosta? On any morning, the tailback extends to Għajn Riħana and the congestion not only causes huge delays but also increases pollution with so many vehicles belching exhaust.

It could be that there are perfectly good reasons why that corner does not have a filtering lane.

Could the authorities explain to us, mere mortals, about this quandary? It is still not too late to rectify this shortfall and, thus, put the finishing touch on that much-needed project.

FRANS SAID – St Paul’s Bay

Quality tourism

Hail to Julian Zara and his remarks with regard to the above subject (May 22). I touched on the squalid caravan sites at Salina Bay, regional road and the Mellieħa Bay ghetto in one of my previous letters and my attention is constantly drawn by locals and tourists alike to what they describe as a 19x9 mile “building site”.

My friend had a TUI family holiday booked for this summer at the Qawra Palace where they always stay. They have just found out that, apparently, the hotel is in the process of having two floors added to the building. Great timing! My friend is now frantically trying to cancel the trip, as is probably everyone else with a booking.

Dear Julian, comparing Malta (specifically Buġibba and Qawra) to Ibiza and Marbella is a gross insult to both Ibiza and Marbella. At least, they’re cheap and affordable.

We boast about our history because that’s all we have to be proud of: our ancestors and colonial past, going back to the 1950s where we are stuck in a time warp.

I know it’s too much to expect the island to suddenly jump into the 21st century (or even beyond the third quarter of the century before) but those with influence should really be putting more pressure on the authorities (and both political parties) to spend more on improving the infrastructure (principally technology [for example, banking]) than in buying votes and propping their own personal and financial interests.

Why is it so rare that anyone can write anything complimentary on the island?

PAUL BRINCAU – Uxbridge, UK

Nothing changes in Malta

Maria Lourdes Bonnici (top: Malta Police Force) and her daughter, Angele Bonnici (bottom: Facebook) were found shot dead and partially buried in a field off Gudja. FILE PHOTO: MARK ZAMMIT CORDINA

The recent court sentence of 36 years jail meted out to a man who admitted to murdering his mother and sister three years ago in Għaxaq deserves some answers.

The man pleaded guilty instead of undergoing trial. In such a situation, does the law take into account the fact that two murders were committed?

In a recent case involving a foreigner who killed a businessman, the former was sentenced to life imprisonment, though he did not admit the crime. Since my letter entitled ‘Two for the price of one’ (May 30, 2004), dealing with the same matter, nothing has been done to see justice done in such scenarios.

It is, therefore, blatantly clear that carrying out a murder of more than one person results in a punishment for one murder. This is not fair at all.

To kill one person is bad but to kill more than one is much worse.

Last but not least, what actually was the motive behind this double murder?

Has the court pronounced itself on this matter? Did the prosecution manage to learn what made the accused kill his parent and sibling?

Criminology students need to know the motive of such bizarre cases.

And so do we, the public out here.

ANTHONY SALIBA – St. Paul’s Bay

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.