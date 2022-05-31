From the online comments board

Cost of living adjustment could hit €8 a week

Cost of living is at its highest. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

I believe that a would-be ‘socialist’, or one that professes to be, a ‘socialist’, political party in government would, at the very least, push forward ‘socialist’ policies. This is evidently not what we have currently in government! I believe a so-called ‘socialist’ government would see to maximise what the lower social class, il-ħaddiem, as they like to call it, achieves and earns with the blood and sweat of their own work.

What we have is a government that gives €1.75 in COLA, which is not even enough for a cappuccino, weekly and I am sure that, faced with record inflation, it will take the decision to increase COLA with hesitation and trepidation, given recent history.

COLA should have been at its maximum since 2013/2014. More than justifiable with the then increase, call it explosion, in the price of property. Now faced with record prices of essential products like food, I expect that this is no only maximised but the benchmark increased. The COLA mechanism should be scrapped completely and rethought bottom-up, as it harks back to the 1980s and is massively outdated.

If we really had a socialist government, with a socialist agenda, this would have all been something of the past and not mid-2022 when we are still discussing and mulling over the COLA mechanism. Again, who are we to them? Mere peasants, pawns in their chess game! They have their cushy jobs, and their chauffeur-driven cars, their offshore bank accounts. Why bother with the common people, il-ħaddiem at all? The general election won’t come before another five years! Then we see! – Antoine Zammit

It’s staggering how a university professor of economics doesn’t even hint at the destructive and consequential decisions being taken by socialist reforms that regulate income.

There is clear evidence that these mechanisms not only do not work but are part and parcel why inflation is on the rise. Before we joined the EU, Alfred Sant had openly spoken against joining the eurozone as we would no longer have control on monetary inflation. Lo and behold here we are almost 20 years later.

So how are these intellectuals in university not batting an eyelid to the basic fundamentals of economics?

State-supported businesses should not exist. That is fascism, killing any hopes of competition controlling prices and making the industry more efficient. Socialism has failed us. – M. Micallef

We dont need to worry. On the billboards, Robert Abela promised and assured us the future is bright and the 40,000 voters majority believed him. – Joe Borg

In my opinion the government should issue ration cards for vital/essential items, especially food necessities. In this way the burden is shouldered by the government and not the employers, who are vital players for the economy. Or else expect high unemployment. – Godwin Dalli

Remember that the finance minister said that combating inflation will be a marathon, not a sprint. Which in this case is doublespeak for the COLA being calculated differently this time round. The government does not have the wherewithal to afford an €8 adjustment. – Cesare Borgia

Employers have to pay high wages to retain catering staff. Yes, €4.5 an hour while charging €15 for a burger and sometimes even charging VAT but giving no fiscal receipt. The fact is with inexistent VAT enforcement they never had it so good. And by employing third- world-country employees, they have ruined forever the future of Maltese youths seeking a career in hospitality and ruined ITS forever. They have spoiled the tourist experience forever. – N. Scerri

