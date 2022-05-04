The effects of war

Presently, with the war in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen etc. raging on, a legitimate question that many, including Christians, often ask is: “Where is God in all this?”

This question has reverberated over the centuries whenever man decided to inflict untold sufferings on fellow human beings. Before even attempting an answer one could reflect upon man’s attitude towards war during past centuries. Since the beginning of recorded history there have rarely been times when a war was not occurring somewhere. From the wars between the Greeks and the Persians, the Romans and the Parthians down to the Napoleonic wars and the last two world wars, men seem to delight in fighting each other, even to death if necessary. As Pope Francis recently said: “Men are in love with war.”

One could also ask what happens in the aftermath of a war once it ends. Tragically, in the peace treaties that follow, the seeds of future wars are often planted. The most glaring example is the peace treaty of Versailles which in 1919 decided the future settlement of Europe and the Middle East after World War I. In their blind folly the victors decided to inflict heavy reparation costs on Germany, a devastated country.

This was most certainly one of the reasons for the rise of Nazism and the ensuing World War II. It can be concluded that the roots of war lie deep in men’s hearts, previously corrupted by original sin.

God gave man a remarkable gift – that of free will – which he can use in any manner that he desires. Alas, it often happens that he uses it badly and thus the mystery of evil unveils itself resulting in the suffering of the innocent. It is now that the seemingly absence of God is questioned.

The Christian’s answer can only be one – Christ on the cross, the epitome of the suffering of the innocent. It is in his passion and death that believers give meaning to such suffering which now is not meaningless but redemptive although the full essence is not yet fully understood. It is only in eternal life that matters become clear but until then prayer and trust help us to endure such trials that life bestows on us.

Jacqueline Calleja – Naxxar

We never learn

A concrete mixer on every street corner in Xagħra, holes in the ground and tower cranes on every street. Have they not learned from the building site that is Malta?

Who wants to come here for a holiday?

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

Air Malta’s reaction

Air Malta refers to the letter by Joseph Cachia entitled, ‘Slow to process refunds’ (April 29).

We wish to express our sincere apologies for the delay in processing the refund.

Like most other airlines, during the outbreak of the pandemic, we were inundated with requests for refunds, travel vouchers and changes to travel itineraries. Last December, following the rise of the Omicron variant, we have received further cancellations and refund requests.

In this regard we have been in touch with Cachia to resolve the matter.

Air Malta has always sought to provide the highest level of customer service and will continue with its endeavours to maintain these high standards.

Once again, we wish to express our apologies for the inconvenience experienced and reiterate that we will continue to honour all valid refund requests.

Stephen Gauci, Head Corporate Communications, Air Malta – Luqa

