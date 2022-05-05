From the online comments board

Police cordon off Barracuda building area due to scaffolding danger

A good look at the two photos: The first photo showing the uncovered scaffolding was taken weeks before. The one with the scaffolding toppling was taken on Monday afternoon. In fact the canvas covering for the increase in height of the scaffolding was put up last week. The height of the scaffolding must have been increased by at least two storeys, some time last week. This probably was the reason why the scaffolding was about to collapse as the scaffolding underneath was not that strong.

The Building & Construction Agency should look into this incident and start affecting more inspections on construction sites. This for the safety of the workers on construction sites and passers-by near construction places. The case in Balluta is another eye-opener. We are about to have more construction accidents. Thank God that no worker or passer-by got hurt. – Alexander Pace Gouder, PRO for Balluta Residents

It’s interesting that planning application PA 3863/21 covering the works to Barracuda: “Change of use… internal alterations and alterations to facade including sanctioning of removal of timber balconies and apertures, existing cement tiles, and dismantling of wrought iron railing…” is still far from being granted a permit yet. This project is being handled by the architectural studio set up by the politician architect who set up MEPA, the Malta Environment Planning Authority, and who for many years was president of the Malta Developers’ Association. What do these illegal works say about the lack of ethics that permeated both of these institutions? – Astrid Vella

Cowboys at play… shame on them! Let us see what action will be taken from OHSA – Charles Micallef

The scaffolding is not anchored. Who was it who approved it? How on earth could one have a free-standing sail? – Joseph Borg

The local building industry is dominated by complete amateurs! – A. Caruana

Inflation pushes down Malta’s growth projections

Cost cutting? Simple, eliminate the friends’ and friends of friends’ salaries, reduce parliamentarians’ salaries and their double pension. – Joe A. Borg

I cannot understand, where are the gurus of the finance/economic ministries? I, who am a Ġaħan Malti, sometimes follow the world news and finance channels. Since the pandemic started and now the Ukrainian war, all world finance gurus are talking about a financial downturn (inflation and rising prices in transport/food essentials etc.). So how come, before the election, the Labour party always insisted on a rosy situation with the cliché word we are the ‘best’. What about the excessive deficit procedure the minister is expecting next year? – Godwin Dalli

Restaurants are full and we’re still handing out financial aid, getting cheques in the post before an election. Is this the way to curtail our deficit? Projections are always worse than what politicians brag about. Have been waiting for a grant after purchasing EV since November. These funds were allocated by the EU and yet I am swaiting ‘patiently’ as informed by TM. – Laura Vassallo

In other words, the minister was not, and is not being, honest with the Maltese people. This isn’t news. – Cesare Borgia

Reality check is coming… after years and years of money thrown away in corruption and dubious projects. I hope people will understand what populist parties do to their countries. I have no hope though. – Kurt Camilleri