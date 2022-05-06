Exacerbating traffic angst

Due to the umpteenth ‘development’ adventure, Tower Road, Sliema (former Regina site) has lost half the road, now taken over by construction for their vehicles’ access, reducing this narrow and busy section of road to one lane only.

Traffic lights have been installed on either side of the road, for traffic flow to alternate. The idea may be good but in practice it does not work, especially for the traffic heading towards the Ferries end of it. This new obstruction is further worsened by cars still being parked on the other side of the road, next to the Piazzetta side of shops on Tower Road.

As a result, if traffic stops as mandated by the traffic lights, there is still not enough space for the flow heading towards Fortizza to travel. Result: angry words, inevitable horn frenzy, etc.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

All this mess is further ‘enhanced’ by the short distance between the newly installed traffic light (heading to Ferries) and the Qui-Si-Sana intersection, which is now frequently blocked. This part of Qui-Si-Sana is chaotic at the best of times, what with normal flow and cars pulling out of car parks with the food outlets and so on. Again, aggro galore!

If we must enjoy this new construction site for who knows how long, then the authorities should bite the bullet and have all of Tower Road, up to the Qui-Si-Sana seafront intersection, as a one way proposition, in the direction away from Ferries towards Fortizza. All other traffic should have no option but to take Qui-Si-Sana and the tunnel.

After all, Bisazza Street is supposedly closed to traffic. Those wishing to access the High Street or Union Club car parks can always drive up one of the Qui-Si-Sana streets and down Tigne Street to access the car parks. The minor inconvenience (hardly) would surely beat the hassle of accidents.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

