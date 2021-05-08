Why Labour attracts young people

Bernard Grech, who stupidly said that “young people are being attracted to Labour due to the cannabis”, keeps making a name for himself for his incoherent, at times totally ridiculous, statements!

When his interviewer, Peppi Azzopardi, questioned Grech: “Are you saying that young people are being attracted to Labour just because of cannabis?” the ‘temporary’ or stop-gap leader of the PN reiterated his claim.

This was a direct insult to the intelligence of the vast majority of young people. As well as those who watched this interview.

How can young people be attracted to the PN when it is being led by someone who never expresses his opinion on controversial subjects?

We have just had the latest two glaring examples when he was questioned about IVF and cannabis.

It is this ‘sitting on the wall’, waiting to see from where the wind is blowing before he dares express an opinion which puts young people off.

Labour is totally different as we had seen when the PL was still in opposition.

On divorce, although surveys indicated that the majority were against, Joseph Muscat had claimed that even if he was the only one left in favour of divorce, he would carry on trying to persuade the majority to come around and back the introduction of divorce.

Muscat had said the same things on IVF.

That is the stuff which distinguishes leaders from pseudo ones.

And, in Robert Abela, young people are finding the same leadership qualities, with even more determination and discipline.

Traits which young people admire, and which they have already realised, do not exist in tax and VAT dodger Grech.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

COVID: We will actually pay to get it

A packed Balluta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

As we hope for some semblance of normality with this wretched pandemic, one cannot help but be trepidatious at the looming opening up for tourism.

As it is, the allegedly required certificate of immunity (for what it’s worth) is not even being enforced, according to this newspaper’s reports. It is amazing that Malta is bribing prospective tourists, to boot.

Is this an admission that nobody in their right mind would come to the island of concrete in the Med? Do the authorities not know about things such as Tripadvisor when adverts do not dovetail with experiences? Do places like Rome and Paris need to pay people to visit them, for example?

At a time when COVID infections in France and Germany and new resistant variants in India are off the scale, one hopes that the local mob are not going one better than they did last year. This year, we will pay for deliveries. Of new infections.

Let’s face it, this is a mob which has shown itself to put selective pockets above all else and to be parsimonious with transparency and honesty. Just saying…

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Assets

There was a report on the front page of the Times of Malta (May 4) about the increase by €191,000 in former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s bank account. Peanuts!

Mario Dingli – Sliema

