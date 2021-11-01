Treasury pensions and Budget 2022

In the run-up to the general election 2017, precisely on page 78 of the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto, we find the following promise:

10. Inkomplu ntejbu l-pensjonijiet tas-servizzi billi l-parti li jkunu kkomutaw biex jieħdu s-somma tibda tkun injorata kollha għal fini ta’ pensjoni tas-sigurtà soċjali (10. We shall better the service pensions so that the part they commuted to avail themselves of the gratuity would be ignored in total for social security pension purposes).

In other words, the reduction in pension of recipients of a Treasury pension (in the case of those who chose the gratuity option) would be reimbursed by two monthly Treasury pension instalments, annually credited to the social service pension (since the Treasury pension remains constant till death and any pension betterment would be awarded by the department of social services).

In 2019, half of this promise was carried out rendering the word kollha (in total) in the manifesto a lie since only half the promised amount (one annual pension instalment in lieu of two) was awarded and this in a selective manner according to one’s position relative to the statutory capping.

Indeed, some pensioners got all the annual instalments equivalent to one monthly Treasury pension per annum increase, some got part thereof and some got none.

Since the other instalment in the electoral manifesto has turned into a soap bubble, the PL government finds itself with its pants down in the eyes of the Treasury pension recipients regarding an eagerly-awaited correction that would have at least somewhat mitigated a heavy injustice dating back to 1979 committed by Dom Mintoff, the PL prime minister at the time.

Joseph Grech – Birkirkara

Politician’s daily comments

Foreign minister Evarist Bartolo

Most politicians resort to house visits in the electoral districts they contest, especially when an election starts getting closer. They ring our doorbells or bang our door knocker. They introduce themselves, especially if it’s their first visit. And briefly try to persuade us to give them first preference on election day. Of course, not forgetting to tell us to contact them in case of need.

One politician who uses a different and unique way to keep close contact, not just with his own constituents but with all Maltese and Gozitans, is our affable Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Evarist Bartolo.

While the great majority of us would probably be having our last dream for the night, Varist would already be penning his daily comment, which will greet us as soon as we open our eyes and switch on our mobile, tablet or laptop, with his “Bonġu”, followed by his comment for the day. Bartolo’s daily comments have become very popular among people who seek a higher level of political discourse. Cheap political tit-for-tat arguments have no place not only in Varist’s daily comments but also in the articles he writes or in the speeches he delivers.

I would urge all those who love our country and are interested in honest politics, of whatever political opinion, to make it a point to read Varist’s daily comment. They will probably find something to inspire them for the day. I always do.

But there are days when Bartolo’s daily comment even manages to strike an emotional chord. One such recent comment was the following, which I will first quote as written in Maltese: “L-akbar differenza bejn il-Maltin hija bejn dawk li huma kburin b’din l-art ħelwa li tathom isimha u dawk li jistħu b’din l-art morra li tathom isimha. Int ma dawk li huma kburin jew ma dawk li jisthu li huma Maltin?” (“The big difference between us Maltese is between those who are proud of this sweet land which gave them its name. And those who are ashamed of this sour land which gave them its name. Are you on the side of those who are proud or with those who are ashamed to be Maltese?”).

Bartolo’s last sentence should be splashed on billboards all over Malta and Gozo.

If only we had more Evarist Bartolos active in our dear country’s political life!

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

