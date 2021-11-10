Political tribalism

One often reads disquieting political letter exchanges in our press. Writers, while disregarding genuinely constructive criticism, systematically attack correspondents espousing different opinions.

Such primordial instances of ‘tribalism’ are defined as “behaviour and attitudes that stem from strong loyalty to one’s own tribe or social group”.

Tribalism may be beneficial because it provides communities with a sense of belonging and trust. However, when carried to extremes, it may be harmful because it can split communities into uncompromisingly hostile “us vs them” groups.

Tribalism may be expressed via individuals’ strong affiliations with sports teams, band clubs or political parties. The moral aspects underlying political tribalism may be especially dangerous. Often, a political group, convinced that it is acting out of love and good intent, presumes that its political rival is motivated solely by hate and vindictiveness. Distressingly, social media algorithms exacerbate tribalism and increase political polarisation.

Thankfully, for such a small community like Malta’s, there is some good news: the negative aspects of tribalism are reversible and controllable. It takes just a few, determined and well-meaning cross-party politicians to put their heads together in recognition that, while they are elected by a specific section of the electorate, they represent primarily – constitutionally – the interests of the nation as a whole.

Mark Miceli-Farrugia – Ta’ Xbiex

Damage caused by manhole cover

On October 31, when driving up Triq l-Immakulata, Cospicua at 5.50am, I went over a manhole cover that had come loose of its hole and slid across the road due to excess storm water that occurred at about 4am.

Damage was caused to the sill area and door trim of my vehicle. The first car to stop was being driven by an off-duty police officer whom I would like to trace. We replaced the cover on its hole. Many other vehicles had stopped.

Having spent the week at various council offices, Transport Malta and police stations, I finally e-mailed Infrastructure Malta, which, I believe, are responsible for arterial road maintenance. They have so far failed to respond.

I appeal for witnesses and, hopefully, Infrastructure Malta will

respond too. Lastly, according to local gossip, this manhole cover comes ‘loose’ every time we have heavy rain and has been doing so for years.

David Griffin – Tarxien

A heartfelt plea

Triq l-Isponsun, corner with Triq Antonio Schembri, Kappara, has become

a racing track awaiting a horrible accident. The other day, I witnessed a near miss: a car speeding down this road nearly ran over an eight-year-old child.

This is a very serious situation where kids, attending the school round the corner, walk up and down this road regularly.

I beg the authorities concerned to look into this matter with urgency and, maybe, authorise one or two ‘silent policemen’, which would definitely solve the problem, before a horrendous accident happens.

Who would want to live with a chip on his/her shoulder for not listening to this heartfelt plea?

Anna Grima – St Andrew’s

On replicas

One is to assume that Hugh Peralta (November 2) is also aware that the word “replica” is also a term used in music to refer to a required repetition of a particular passage.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

