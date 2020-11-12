Cancer drugs

Lara Said, who says she is battling an immune system cancer (Talking Point, November 7), is obviously upset that our welfare state is at present unwilling to supply her with the latest drug that would further improve remission of her disease and which other EU welfare states supply to their patients.

I can well imagine the increased psychological stress such patients suffer when they know there is a new medicine that could help them live a normal life much longer and which they cannot afford.

Welfare states were primarily set up to help the poorer sectors of society and not to offer free services to the rich. Our politicians promise “so that nobody is left behind”. (Another fake news item?). The crux of modern cancer therapy is not flashy new buildings but the knowledgeable use of new cancer drugs which, unfortunately, are usually very expensive. It is inevitable that ‘free’ health resources are ‘rationed’ and that the responsibility of those who decide the ‘rationing’ is heavy.

In Said’s case, an uncommon disease, an expensive new drug supplied to a few patients will not significantly affect the overall health service expenditure. Furthermore, the presidency should not be a charity funding cancer therapy. If our health service cannot afford modern cancer thera­py (which can only get more expensive), then a rethink on ‘free health’ is called for.

Why are we ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ funds supplying, say, free cholesterol and blood pressure drugs to thousands who can afford them when we cannot afford to offer up-to-date cancer therapy to people who cannot afford it?

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Former scientific delegate to the European Medicines Agency, Attard

COVID, zombies and blind faith

One must have blind faith in who is serving and preparing your food and drink. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

I don’t understand this obsession that the powers-that-be seem to have about encouraging people to frequent bars, cafes and catering establishments during a raging pandemic. I also do not under­stand this mania that some people have about meeting over a coffee, drink, breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner during a pandemic as if their sanity depended upon it.

I appreciate that everybody wants to return to normality but, with contagions ranging from 100-200 and over on a daily basis, this is not normality. This is like Dawn of the Dead or Zombie Apocalypse, except that, in the movies, you can hear and see the zombie hordes coming while COVID-19 is silent, invisible and deadlier.

The majority of infections on a daily basis defy contact tracing. It’s anybody’s guess where or by who people were infected. When one meets one’s friends for coffee, a drink or a meal, where one does not wear a mask, how does one know where one’s friends have been or whom they were with, not to mention the perfect strangers sitting at tables positioned 1.5 metres away from yours?

When frequenting cafes or restaurants one must have blind faith that the table and chairs have been properly sanitised. That the person who is serving you, who is preparing and cooking your food, who is pouring your drink and who is washing the crockery, cutlery or glassware is not asymptomatic or contagious.

Blind faith is something that we Maltese are accustomed to. As the minister for health recently remarked, Malta is a Catholic country. If we can blindly believe some of the things we are religiously required to believe, we shouldn’t find any difficulty in believing that everything is under control and that everybody is complying with protocols.

John O’Dea – Naxxar

Prayers

Many complain that their prayers are not being heard. Isn’t it true?

Here is the reflection of St Gertrude the Great on the subject: The more we pray for someone, the more that blessing rests on him, for no prayer made in faith remains unanswered, even if the manner of the answering is hidden from us.

As you ponder on this reflection what does it really tell you about your prayers?

Fr Mario Attard, OFM Cap – Marsa

