Two weights, two measures

A year and a half ago, I was knocked down by a car and suffered grievous bodily harm (Criminal Code (Art. 216 (1) (d)). The car was being driven by a driver while on her mobile in breach of Motor Vehicles Regulations (SL 65.11) Reg. 15.

Moreover, the driver did not inform the police within 24 hours of the accident as she was obliged to do but only one and a half months later.

The magistrate, in her wisdom, set the guilty party free.

The same magistrate a few weeks later sentenced a foreign maid with no previous criminal record to three years in jail for stealing some jewellery.

Are there two types of justice prevailing in Malta? One for the locals and one for foreigners?

Victor Farrugia – Attard

Bank’s disservice

What a disservice Bank of Valletta’s customer service centre is to customers, including myself. I have a problem about my contactless card and phoned the centre on 2131 2030 to see if they could help. A voice came on, very confidently telling me which numbers to press to get to where I wanted to be.

That done, violin music came on, it was interminable. Then a piano, that was even more interminable, and then a piece that seemed to be orchestral. I hung up. They could at least play soft music by Ray Conniff; it might entice callers to hang on.

I still do not know what to do with my contactless card, which the bank sent me without my asking for it.

The bank’s service certainly does not match the profits it makes off our backs.

Roger Mifsud – Rabat

Living Dante’s message

In his apostolic letter commemorating the seventh century of the death of Dante Alighieri, Candor Lucis Aeternae, Pope Francis wrote: “Dante today – if we can presume to speak for him – does not wish merely to be read, commented on, studied and analysed. Rather, he asks to be heard and even imitated; he invites us to become his companions on the journey.”

Would it be possible for discussion groups to be organised wherein Dante’s message could be meditated upon and lived in our daily lives?

Why not establish such discussion cafes around Malta and Gozo?

Fr Mario Attard, OFM Cap – Marsa

First Holy Communion and Confirmation

On June 15, 1950, I was among a group of six-year-olds under the care of our teacher, Ms Gerada (later Ms Camilleri), of the former St Anthony School, in Sliema, who received our First Holy Communion and Confirmation at Stella Maris church. This was followed by another celebration at St Patrick’s chapel a few days later.

The then Archbishop of Malta, Mgr Michael Gonzi, officiated. It was a very happy occasion, one we would remember for many years to come.

In the accompanying photo, there are all the pupils who were present for the special occasion, some of whose names I recall. The rest have, unfortunately, not been identified. On the left side, bottom row, first from left: Gloria Farrugia, the head of school’s daughter; middle row, first from right: Oswald Wismayer; top row, second from left: Anthony Galea (from Msida), second from right: Tonio Magri. On the right side, middle row: second from left: John Saliba (who later emigrated to South Africa); second from right: John Gatt, third from right: myself; and top row: first from left: J (John or Joe?) Leone Ganado, first from right: Charles Mamo.

Alfred Conti Borda – Mosta