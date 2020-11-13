There are rules for pedestrians too

In reply to Kevin Hodkin’s letter of November 6, I would like to make him aware that there is, of course, a Maltese highway code. How remiss of him not to be aware of this given that he has been here for 11 years.

Some might say that his attitude is arrogant if not dangerous. It can be found as a PDF at www.gov.mt./Documents/Highway Code/pdf and is available in book form from all good bookshops.

I draw his attention to Part II, page 9, the pedestrian, section 13: pedestrians (as well as motorists) have responsibilities for the proper use of the road. They may be liable for the consequences to themselves or to others through their failure to observe the law. Section 14: where there is a pavement or adequate side walk use it. Section 17: where no sidewalks or pavements are provided, or these are inadequate, walk on the right side of the road facing the traffic.

I feel that if Hodkin were to read the highway code and follow its advice and, of course, pay attention while walking, both he and others would be a great deal safer. It is never wise to face down oncoming traffic like a latter-day matador.

Perhaps Hodkin’s venom would be better pointed at the government’s failure to keep its promise to resurface and repair, where necessary, all the roads within seven years!

David Milverton – Munxar

St Paul’s Island. Photo: viewingmalta.com

Christian faith

During summertime, my favourite swimming spot was St Paul’s Bay, near Wignacourt Tower.

I often reflected while I was there upon the beautiful statue of St Paul on St Paul’s Island across the bay.

I would often remark to myself what a wonderful gift God has given to the Maltese people, namely the Christian faith brought to us by the arrival of St Paul to our shores. Malta is mentioned in the Holy Bible in the Acts of the Apostles in chapter 28, verses 17 and 18.

Christianity has contributed to our nation the formation of our families, our traditions, our beautiful churches, art, music, education and good leaders – both religious and civilian.

By the arrival of the Knights of St John, Christianity was strengthened and helped us during our contribution to the Great Siege of 1565 and the two world wars to save democracy in Europe. All these events were inspired by our Christian heritage.

I pray to God that all Maltese and Gozitans will remain faithful to our Christian roots.

Francis Vella – Mosta

Med Air or mad air?

We read that Malta Med Air (registered under the name of Malta Air Travel Ltd) is a limited liability company wholly owned by the government of Malta with an authorised share capital of $83.944 million.

So if we are told Air Malta, founded in 1973, was finding it difficult to register a profit, is it not strange that our government opted partly or wholly for another airline?

Or was Malta Med Air created to ram Air Malta? The insiders, including their spouse, the GWU, should be able to provide an answer.

So, has Med Air so far decided to reduce its pilot complement, as was the case with Air Malta? Aren’t all pilots with Air Malta senior to those at Med Air?

Is Malta back to its 1980s dark age of GWU versus another union or unions? Will these people ever learn?

Joseph Grech – Birkirkara

Castille Christmas panto

I heard a rumour that hapless Robert Abela, in a bid to raise the nation’s morale due to his abject failure in handling COVID, is offering to host a panto at the Castille Circus.

It will be a remake of Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves, entitled Joezeff Muscat King Of Crooks. Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas!

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

