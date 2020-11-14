Killing of the weak

When attacking the Polish government, Christopher Barbara shamelessly betrays his vocation as a medical man and disregards the Hippocratic oath by championing the killing of the unborn in his letter of October 7 (‘Women in Malta have it worse than in Poland’).

For him, the purpose of medical prenatal testing is not to investigate the state of health of the foetus with the aim of treatment and/or administering palliative care. On the contrary, for him, the purpose is to give the mother the right to decide whether the foetus should live or not.

Does he really believe that determining who should live or die is a human right? For good measure, he lives up to the pro-abortion activists’ modus operandi by resorting to blatant lies.

It is a monumental and callous falsehood, repeated ad nauseam, that in Malta, when a woman’s life is at risk during pregnancy, she is denied treatment that might result in the loss of her child. One would expect that the Medical Council would publicly censure medical professionals who are dishonest enough to keep misleading public opinion and advocate a crime.

Also, his claim that the ban on abortion favours rapists is outright nonsense. On the contrary, it is the vile option to kill the offspring that rewards the rapists. Besides, an evil decision is not a solution to an evil action. I challenge him to hear what Rebecca Kiessling has to say on the matter. She is a person conceived by a rapist. She openly defends life and refutes this false claim.

Unfortunately, pro-abortionists like Doctors for Choice are not interested in the truth.

For good measure, he also drags in so-called civil rights. For him, the despicable Nazi culture of eugenics, the killing of the weak, is a sign of emancipation and freedom. To justify the unjustifiable, he resorts to extreme examples. These are used to pave the way for the wanton killing of the unborn that is taking place on a scandalous scale in the so-called civilised world.

The promotion of abortion is a discredit to the medical profession.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Dodgy PV panels scheme

Most of the first-generation photovoltaic (PV) contracts have expired and the tariff has been reduced to a pittance of 7c/unit. I have received a call from a PV supplier to upgrade the system with a new contract for 15 years. I have to actually scrap my setup for a new one.

What’s wrong with our PV panels? They don’t pollute and as long as they are converting the sun into electric power; they should be supported to continue doing just that and they can do that for a long time as they are guaranteed for 25 years.

Why the promotion to invest in batteries so that the few units generated are then used in the evenings? We now have the option to consume the generated units but only those being generated at the same time, sort of like the PV meter halts the other meter. At least now that we should have recovered our investment (if we ever did) all units generated should be deducted at flat rate.

What is the country’s objective? To meet European requirements, or only seem to? But, I ask, to who’s advantage? To the suppliers at a cost to the taxpayer to issue the grants and now more scrap and batteries to negate what should have been a green asset.

David Grech – Marsascala

Divine plans

Jacqueline Calleja’s idea of a divine ‘plan B’ (‘Marriage is between men and women’, November 10) replacing the divine ‘plan A’ ruined by human disobedience is as old as St Irenaeus in the middle of the second Christian century, if not St Paul himself, a century earlier.

What neither St Irenaeus nor St Paul could have known is the evidence of 2,000 years of history since the appearance of Christianity, which suggests that, even under ‘plan B’, not much has really changed. Human greed, vanity, selfishness, lust, deceit, violence and so on are as prevalent now as they ever were, not least among Christians, including those in senior positions in the Church.

Should we hope for a divine ‘plan C’, perhaps? Or, perhaps, without the aid of infallible books, people or traditions, should we simply try to do the best we possibly can in the circumstances?

Alan Cooke – Sliema

