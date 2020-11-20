Homosexual clerics

In his homophobic write-up (October 27), Fr Patrick Pullicino wrote that “same-sex attraction may be experienced by individuals as an involuntary feeling, especially during puberty”.

This is certainly not true when it comes to Catholic priests and prelates who sexually abuse boys and young men or who make sexual advances towards adult laymen and seminarians.

The list of ‘same-sex’ preda­tors includes high-ranking prelates:

Cardinal Keith O’Brien, who resigned after being accused of “inappropriate behaviour” towards other priests;

Mgr Hans Hermann Groer, the former Cardinal Archbishop of Vienna;

Mgr Juliusz Puetz, Archbishop of Poznan in Poland;

Mgr Anthony O’Connell, Bishop of Palm Beach, in Florida;

Mgr Carlo Alberto Capella, who was sentenced to five years in jail for possessing and distributing child pornography while he was based in Washington as a diplomat;

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former Archbishop of Washington, DC, who was accused of molesting minors and seminarians.

In his letter to this newspaper (November 9), Joseph Grech should have addressed the clause he quoted from Catholic catechism – “homosexual persons are called to chastity” – to these homosexual prelates who have shocked and scandalised so many people with their sexual abuse.

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

WWII memorial card

The memorial card commemorating soldiers who died on board the USS Savannah while berthed in Malta during World War II. Photo: Vernon Rail

The card (right) may be of historical interest to Times of Malta readers. I acquired the card from my father, Robert L. Rail, who had served aboard the USS Savannah during WWII.

My father died many years ago and never mentioned the significance of the card.

I know many details concerning the Battle of Salerno and the bombing of the Savannah by the Luftwaffe on September 11, 1943 but have no information concerning the accompanying card.

Considering the date printed on the card – September 23, 1943 – it is possible that the Savannah may have briefly stopped at Malta for minimal repairs before making her way back to the States for more extensive repairs. Perhaps while in port there was a memorial service for the almost 200 sailors who died as a result of the bombing of the Savannah.

I understand that “G.C.” refers to the George Cross that was given to the people of Malta for their collective heroism during WWII.

Nevertheless, it is puzzling to me why this citation would have been used as a header for the card memorialising the Savannah’s fallen sailors.

Perhaps this was a common practice during the war years.

I hope the card will be considered to be an interesting artifact of Malta’s WWII history.

I have been working with a museum that has put together a collection of photos, video and artifacts that tells the story of the USS Savannah but the Malta piece of the story is missing.

Any relevant information that readers may provide to better understand the card would be immensely helpful.

Vernon Rail – Maine, USA

New blood

As much as I agree with Bernard Grech’s suggestion that new blood should be transfused into the PN, I likewise maintain that old blood, including veteran politicians of repute like, for example, Carm Mifsud Bonnici, should be retained within the party ranks as their wisdom and experience should never be discounted.

Karl Flores – San Ġwann

