I refer to Klaus Vella Bardon’s letter ‘Killing of the weak’ published on November 14. As is expected from the anti-abortion and anti-women’s rights brigade, his letter is riddled with pompousness and untruths and Vella Bardon is, unfortunately, completely detached from the suffering of couples who receive the devastating diagnosis of a nonviable pregnancy.

A nonviable pregnancy means there is a condition, usually affecting the foetus, that will result in either a stillbirth or the birth of a severely ill baby that will not survive for long. Couples who receive such a diagnosis in Malta are denied the option of termination and the woman has to go through childbirth and witness her newborn suffer and die shortly after birth.

Couples in Malta who do not want to go through this ordeal have no option but to travel abroad at great expense (and, by this, I mean several thousand euros) and have a termination in another country. Giving such couples the option of abortion in Malta is not a “Nazi culture of eugenics”, as Vella Bardon so callously calls it, but is an act of compassion that averts more suffering.

He seems to think that these cases are “extreme examples” that do not merit consideration. These are vulnerable people going through a very difficult time who deserve the right to decide for themselves how to proceed. The government – or anyone else – making that decision for them and imposing a course of action will only make a difficult situation worse.

It is for this reason that the UK Supreme Court has recently ruled that prohibiting abortion in cases of nonviable pregnancy or in cases of rape is in breach of article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, to which Malta is also a signatory. In other words, Malta’s total ban on abortion is a breach of fundamental human rights.

As doctors, we have come a long way from the paternalistic culture of imposing judgement and treatment on patients. We are now living in a society that values civil rights and personal autonomy and medical practice has adapted to reflect this. Abortion should be no exception – it is not a doctor’s remit to try to force women to give birth.

Women should be provided with factual information and be empowered to make their own decisions and the doctor should follow this through or refer appropriately, even if they do not personally agree with their patient’s decisions. It is time that, as a country, we start treating women like adults who can make decisions for themselves and their families, and legalise abortion.

Christopher Barbara, Doctors for Choice (Malta) – Naxxar

Common degu

The common degu, spotted in Buskett. Photo: Benny Scerri

I was not surprised at all to read in the Times of Malta (November 19) that, according to Arnold Sciberras, a pest control consultant, the Chilean rodent, called the common degu, was found to be doing well at Corradino, among other places (‘Unwelcome Chilean rodent joins the island’s rat pack’).

I think I have a very good idea where this special type of rat was noticed at Corradino. Close to the government cleansing department, where a large number of rubbish trucks are washed every day, this foreign intruder can find ample food and water to thrive and build colonies.

A stone’s throw away from this potential rodent community is a well-known football nursery and a number of sports facilities, which are attended by hundreds of kids.

When will the competent authorities decide to remove this department to an alternative place where it will not pose a health risk to our children?

Aronne Calleja – Paola

Manoel Island

I agree with Jorg Sicot’s sentiments on Manoel Island (November 19). Let’s hope.

However, surely, as has been said many times before, it is possible for local politicians, developers, environmental groups et al to agree on a plan to keep everyone happy.

A plan which takes in a public park, cafes, restaurants, walkways and swimming areas and the preservation of historic buildings and tasteful living accommodation available to purchase by anyone.

Anything will be an improvement to the dump that exists today.

Jim Dunn – Cospicua

