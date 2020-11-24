Unjustified claims for abortion

Isabel Stabile has been very busy replying to four correspondents who wrote in last October against abortion. I am referring to some points she brought up in her letter of October 24 (‘Right to abortion’) and these are my personal beliefs.

According to her, Jacqueline Calleja’s religion is based on morality and, thus, it leads her to make false conclusions. Does Stabile expect believers to ignore their morality and follow her liberal and false creed, which she practises, to promote the killing of babies in a woman’s womb?

Like Stabile, we know that financial difficulties may be an obvious stress. What an excuse in defence of abortion! She must be aware that in our caring community the family is always there to help. The state and voluntary organisations are also at the forefront. Adoption could also be an alternative. Nowhere do I find any appeal by Stabile to parents for their parental responsibilities. Above all, whether a woman chose to become pregnant or not does not raise the prerogative to terminate the pregnancy.

She mentions the scientific evidence that shows that women who had an abortion do not regret their decision. I am sure other studies must show an opposite result. This is another false argument in defence of abortion. Certainly, abortion leaves an impact of trauma of this barbaric act.

In replying to Tony Mifsud, she insists on truthful and unbiased information. She knows that no-one is denied free and easily obtainable advice.

Deo Debattista, in his letter of May 7, 2020, suggested the setting up of pro-life clinics. These clinics will give support and advice. Has Stabile ever shown any interest or support for this idea?

The pro-choice clinics seem to pretend that they have a monopoly when it comes to dealing with such issues. Their belief is that it is only the mother who has the right to decide. This means that it gives the woman the liberty to opt for what falsely seems the easy way out – if it is not wanted, if it is problematic, dispose of it. Their obsession has no limits.

Stabile states that she is not ashamed of what she is doing and that she is proud of it. There was no need to confirm her feelings again. She was so irresponsible and insensitive to predict that our children and grandchildren will be thankful to the pro-choice movement! Who are these children? Those whose lives were terminated with abortion and that, one day, they will ask for justice and pardon from all those accountable for their loss of life?

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

Selfish workers

How’s this for seriously stupid parking for eight hours? This man was filling a swimming pool, causing congestion when an extra section of hose would enable traffic to flow unhindered.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

Eligibility for citizenship

To be equitable, applicants for the passport scheme should be required to spend the weeks in which they are ‘resident in Malta’ taking the ‘Living and Working in Malta’ course, which is obligatory for anyone applying for residency in the country.

If they can survive three months of mandatory attendance between May and August, from 5.30 to 8pm, in an un-airconditioned room, three nights a week, instructed by a teacher wielding a folder emblazoned with a Donald Duck logo, they do indeed merit citizenship. Myself, I feared for my sanity.

As a Canadian with residency in the US and elsewhere, I fled, denying Malta any benefit from my continued presence in the country.

Michael Goodwin – Toronto, Canada

Motives

The police say that the motive for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination is still to be determined. When a journalist is eliminated, I do not think it needs rocket science to say that the motive is to shut her up. Full stop.

The police should cut themselves ‘completely’ from Castille.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

