SendOn service

We write in reply to a letter by Richard Zammit from Swieqi titled ‘SendOn Disservice’ (November 19) regarding an alleged delay in the delivery of an item ordered from the United Kingdom via our SendOn service.

After thorough investigations conducted by the company, it was established that the client attempted to deliver a prohibited item into Malta, that is, an item that could not be transported by air.

We have thousands of satisfied clients who regularly utilise our SendOn services from the various hubs we operate in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy and the US and, in order to avoid such occurrences, we invite clients to visit our website www.maltapost.com/prohibited prior to ordering their items.

André Barbara, head customer care, Maltapost plc – Marsa

Transitioning to normality

A COVID vaccine is on the horizon. Photo: AFP

COVID-19 vaccines promise a gradual return to normality starting next year, a much-desired prospect by all and not least the tourist and hospitality industry.

One expects that, after frontline hospital and care home staff are immunised, the vulnerable and over-65s would be next in the queue.

One would also expect to receive a dated vaccination certificate. Why? Well, vaccinated individuals would, in theory, no longer be subject to anti-virus spreading restrictions when out and about, or travelling overseas, as the non-vaccinated should be.

One would expect, for example, that the vaccination certificate to replace the compulsory rapid or PCR COVID testing.

Something which the vaccine sceptics, claiming it’s unsafe, need to think about.

The authorities have a lot of thoughtful planning to do for a smooth transition to normality.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Without God we are lost

The perversities and heinous human failings listed by Alan Cooke in his letter ‘Divine plans’ (November 14) are certainly not the by-product of Christianity. On the contrary, it’s clearer than ever that without God and Christianity we are lost.

Where there is no absolute moral standard, raw power often wins. Christianity adds so much meaning, hope, beauty and richness to a decent, humane way of life. Roman Catholic, Orthodox and Protestants alike have all revealed humanitarian impulses to serve others beyond their own personal interests. If this power of the Holy Spirit is withdrawn, can you imagine what a devastating blow that would be to the world?

This is besides the artistic, scientific, architectural, musical and literary contribution of Christians, which have rendered the world much colourful, interesting and better off.

I see the positives of Christianity overwhelm by far the negative episodes of world history. Isn’t that human history and vicissitudes as well which the power of faith has changed well and truly for the benefit of humanity?

John Azzopardi – Żabbar

Blatant abuse

When is the Department of Consumer Affairs going to start enforcing the law and taking the issue of price control on all food items seriously?

One shops at the village greengrocer and asks for a receipt on which all he gets is item, price and total but no mention of what the item is. The same applies to some butchers and, especially, those contracted to large supermarkets where there is not a single price on display in sight.

Why, if not to abuse their clients? And, yes, we can go to another butcher/shop but they are all the same!

Can we get serious on the issue and ensure that the consumer, who is now struggling to make ends meet more than ever before, pays the correct market price for a product?

Charles Micallef – Qawra

