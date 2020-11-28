COVID-19 judicial protest

I refer to the coverage of the judicial protest against the superintendent of public health and the health minister (Fearne, Gauci sued for ‘causing COVID-19 panic’, November 18).

The article is incorrect in that the said persons have not at this time been sued or been “taken... to court”. The filing of a judicial protest does not constitute an act of suing. It has formally put the respondents on notice by calling upon them to carry out certain action. The main demands cited in the judicial protest are for the respondents to:

One of the demands is for publication of the contraindications of the vaccine on the health department website. Photo: AFP

1. adopt the policies in line with the Great Barrington Declaration, supported by over 46,000 doctors and medical scientists worldwide, and in line with other similar appeals by hundreds of doctors and scientists submitted to the governments of Belgium and Canada and, failing that, to provide the scientific basis for deviating from such recommendations;

2. refrain from going beyond the recommendations of the WHO with respect to the wearing of masks by members of the public. The WHO’s recommendations are that these are to be worn only when it is not possible to keep more than one metre distance from other persons;

3. publish the science that backs up any draconian decisions that have infringed or are infringing human rights and civil liberties, such as freedom of movement, freedom to congregate and also the freedom to inhale fresh air in open spaces while maintaining social distance, so as to demonstrate in a transparent manner that such decisions are reasonable in a democratic society, as required by the constitution of Malta;

4. publish on the health department website the contraindications of vaccine products found in the inserts of the manufacturers, to make these available to the public, in the very same way contraindications of all medicines purchased by the public at any pharmacy are available to them upon purchase;

5. procure without further delay the signature by Malta of the Oviedo Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine, which has already been up for signature for 13 years and which has been signed by most of our European partners;

6. take note of the findings of German pathologists in the 12 COVID-19 related autopsies carried out that one of the major comorbidities in the patients who died was deep venous thrombosis, which is not generally associated with viruses;

7. take note of the declarations made by EMF (electromagnetic frequency) scientists (www.EMFscientist.org). These include, in their own words, the declaration that “Numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines. Effects include increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders and negative impacts on general well-being in humans. Damage goes well beyond the human race as there is growing evidence of harmful effects to both plant and animal life”;

8. in view of the findings of the German autopsies, to commission a study to see if there is a link between current radio frequency exposure on our islands and deep venous thrombosis;

9. recognise, similar to some other countries like Sweden, that a segment of the population is hypersensitive to electromagnetism and that such group is to be recognised as being particularly vulnerable.

The protesters look forward to seeing the information and action requested of the superintendent and the minister of health in their judicial protest in the interests of public health, transparency and accountability in a free and open society based upon the rule of law.

Rodolfo Ragonesi – Legal spokesperson for the signatories to the judicial protest, St Paul’s Bay

