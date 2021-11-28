A not-so-great walk in the countryside!

When I first arrived in Malta, as a volunteer, I was shocked by the amount of development here and lack of green spaces. “Go to Gozo,” I was told by my friends who assured me that it was more “wild and relaxed” than Malta.

So, backpack on and thoroughly excited for the adventure that lay ahead, I began trekking the Gozo coastal path with my best friend from the UK. We had a rough plan of our route but largely we thought we’d just wing it and enjoy ourselves!

We stepped off the ferry and turned left, following the walking paths, as shown on Google Maps and ViewRange, apps which we use frequently when out walking and which we find reliable. Unfortunately, though, the apps couldn’t tell us about the difficulties which lay ahead.

We followed the path up to Mġarr ix-Xini, then continued to reach Ta’ Ċenċ sunset viewpoint at just the right time and wow what a view! This is what we had been seeking. We stopped for the night.

The next morning, we set off early to continue our journey. We were greeted with more and more incredible coastal views. But, like a stalker creeping up on us, we were becoming increasingly aware of the amount of space the hunting grounds were taking up.

Stunning coastal views in front of us, endless hunting grounds behind us.

We began finding it increasingly difficult to navigate the paths with numerous signs saying ‘private, no entry’.

Like many others, we just wanted to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of Gozo, to get away from the hustle and bustle of Malta but, instead, we were greeted with the sounds of gunshots. We reached Għarb before deciding that, as much as we wanted to, we just couldn’t continue along the coastal path.

We began heading down paths only to find that there was no way through; we’d have to turn around and head back again. It was getting exhausting and the adventure was no longer enjoyable.

Hunters were staring at us as though we had walked through ‘their’ land, probably wondering what we were doing, even though there were no official signs saying that it was private land and I had read in the news a while back that walkers have “right of way”.

It came as little surprise when I later read about the recent conflicts between walkers and hunters, as reported by Times of Malta, including the incident when two women were shot at Ta’ Ċenċ with pellet injuries, causing bleeding. When questioned why the hunter had shot at the two women, he replied “it was an accident”.

A further story that shocked and disgusted me was when a dog was shot with 21 pellets, the hunter claiming he “thought it was a quail”.

It would seem my friend and I were lucky. Our walk might have been ruined but, at least, we didn’t get shot at.

I look forward to the day that Malta and Gozo are safe places for walkers and others who just want to enjoy nature. I look forward to the day the birds can migrate safely without being persecuted.

I look forward to the day this ‘tradition’ is under control and occupies less land than it does now. This was not the “wild and relaxed” experience we had been hoping for, The only thing truly wild seems to be the attitudes of some of the hunters.

BELINDA HODDER – Birdlife Malta, Ta’ Xbiex

Vexatious anti-vaxers

Protesters rally against vaccine mandates in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

Anti-vaxers (as well as those who have consistently gone around without masks, uncaring about protecting others) harp about their human rights being trampled on but the real question here is: how selfish are you?

If they get very sick from COVID-19 (seven out of 10 COVID ITU cases across Europe are unvaccinated) they will take up an ITU bed, depriving somebody else who may need it for serious non-COVID reasons.

If they’re happy to ‘keep healthy’ and not be vaccinated, it is their right. But it is not their right to go about their business freely and risk the health of others.

The choice not to get vaccinated without a valid reason should, in all fairness, mean the obligation to take oneself out of circulation. This will protect the health system, people and the economy, should things escalate again.

Various European countries are experiencing dangerous spikes because of low vaccination rates. Hospitalisation usually shows up two to three weeks after cases appear, so fingers crossed all around, including here.

Some people argue that the vaccine doesn’t work, since first we were told we needed two doses and now are told we need a booster. The fact is, however, that the vaccine was always a three-dose proposition,and calling it a booster is not really correct. There is nothing unusual here; other vaccines are also given in three doses.

People may have the right to reason out in an ignorant manner but nobody has the right to risk the health of others.

ANNA MICALLEF – Sliema

Shocking incident

The behaviour of a group of people inciting and urging a man to jump off the bastion at Hastings Gardens, Valletta, leaves much to be desired and shows the pitiful and shocking state of Maltese society. We have really reached rock bottom.

Is this the value of life these bystanders embrace? Urging the man to leap to his death instead of offering him support?

Credit to the police who ultimately persuaded the man to change his mind and who are investigating this very shameful incident.

EMILY BARBARO-SANT – Mosta

An outstanding achievement

Every fortnight, I receive from Frank Scicluna of Adelaide, Australia, a copy of his bi-weekly electronic newsletter. The latest edition happens to be his 400th edition.

It is always full of interesting reading material that reminds Maltese and Gozitans alike about the way of life from years past. In the world we live in, it can be hard to find someone who puts his whole heart into everything he does.

Scicluna simply enjoys working at everything he does.

He deserves much recognition for his success. May he enjoy all that life and his accomplishments bring.

Whoever would like to receive the electronic version of the newsletter should send him an e-mail at maltesejournal@gmail.com.

GEORGE STAGNO NAVARRA – Sliema

Shameful behaviour

Shame on those people who encouraged a man in crisis to jump off a Valletta bastion. Life is a gift from God. Let us all appreciate it.

FRANCIS VELLA – Mosta

