Carlo Acutis

On Saturday, October 10, the Church declared the young man Carlo Acutis one step away from becoming the first millennial saint.

He was born in England of Italian parents in 1991 and died at the age of 15.

He showed great devotion to the Holy Eucharist, to Holy Mass and to the Virgin Mary and used the internet to evangelise, especially among the young people.

He used to say that the Holy Eucharist is the way to heaven and was very active in voluntary work, especially with the poor.

Computers and the internet were his favourite pastime. An Indian friend of his converted to Catholicism after seeing his good examples when dealing with marginalised people through charity works.

He died on October 12, 2006 and is buried at St Mary Major church, Assisi, near the basilica of St Francis, his favourite saint.

I appeal to young people to imitate this modern saint.

Francis Vella – Mosta

Who are they?

The accompanying photograph was taken in front of my house in Għajnsielem when it was the village school many years ago.

The school moved to new premises in 1960 and I bought the building in a pretty derelict state back in 1975.

I would love to know when the photograph was taken.

Are any of the children still living in Għajnsielem?

Do any readers recognise anyone from their youth, obviously long ago? Or is it far too long ago?

I may be reached by e-mail on tbate@mac.com.

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Bearing false tactics

No truth is safe from human perversity.

And it is for this reason that I consider Isabel Stabile the perfect exponent and apostle of erratic, paradoxical ideo­logy, being so proud of her commitment to abortion.

Nothing is more liberal, progressive, satisfying and uplifting than the conservation of human life.

Inversely, then, something is terribly wrong with her bizarre theory when the very womb that brings life becomes a chamber of death.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar

A secular state

In an address, French President Emmanuel Macron “insisted that no concessions would be made in a new drive to push religion out of education and the public sector in France” (October 3). Malta’s Labour government should follow Macron’s example in pushing “religion out of the public sector”.

It should no longer allow the display of Catholic kitsch at Malta’s state hospitals or at any other government building.

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

