Bernard Grech’s vision

Bernard Grech’s Budget 2021 response outlining his vision for this country, projecting among others 12 pillars forming a solid basis of the PN’s economic foundation, is indicative of a party being on the right track.

Grech – having the dignity of every human being at heart – bases all his policies on the needs of the person and the common good. Thus, the economic model he envisages for Malta is one that is built on values and places human dignity before human greed.

He invites everyone to participate and contribute one’s resources towards a common goal – that of a fair distribution of wealth in order to lift people out of the risk of poverty, concretely proposing a Poverty Watch Unit forming part of the European Anti-Poverty Network.

He believes in everyone’s potential, including the younger generation directing and channelling their energy and enthusiasm to do something good for society. This is within a holistic plan presenting opportunities for all.

He is fully aware that all this can materialise within a safe environment – coexisting with construction – where aesthetic sensibility prevails while doing away with suffocating, monstrous eyesores. Dilapidated zones will be replaced by green open spaces.

David Thake, spokesperson on environment, rightly commented on Net TV in Netlive on how Grech’s socio-economic vision will be built on the enhancement and improvement of the urban, natural, personal and rural environment, without compromise, with a stress on sustainability.

As Thake added, the PN’s focus on the environment will constitute a fundamental choice for the electorate prior to the next general election. Do we opt for an environment imposed by the interests of a few individuals or an environment that promotes social harmony to the benefit of all?

It is then that we can truly enjoy a better quality of life. It is then that Malta’s reputation will be restored.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Cremation in Malta

Old oven crypts (left) in St Louis Cemetery, New Orleans. Photo: Shutterstock.com

I read with great interest the article on Hindus wanting cremation to be an option in Malta (‘Hindus urge Malta government to subsidise cremation abroad’, October 29).

Please note that my brother and I both would welcome this option and, given the rising cost of land and the lack of space when it comes to burial plots in Malta, we cannot understand why it is not already possible. Another option is oven crypts, so called because of their resemblance to bread ovens.

These crypts can be as high as wanted and are well known in New Orleans where burial underground, due to the water table, is impossible.

So, I really hope the Maltese government considers either cremation or oven crypts. Not everyone likes the current and only option.

Elizabeth Hair – Fgura

