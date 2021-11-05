Two Maltese airmen from the past

I write after many years of deliberation since my father passed away in 2009. I have a photograph (right) inherited from him which is a wartime picture from his RAF days in the Middle East, in approximately 1943.

The picture depicts my father Corporal/Sergeant E.V. (Ted) Haynes sitting on a weather balloon along with his colleague, Corporal Woodward flanked on either side by – in his own words – two Maltese friends.

This is the nub of my letter: after all these years would anyone be able to identify the two gentlemen?

Perhaps there are members of their families still residing in Malta who have that information.

As Ted’s son, I would like to connect with them.

I am sure the photo was taken at RAF Helwan Libya/Egypt. I think my father was with 112 squadron at the time.

If any readers can identify the Maltese airmen, it would make me very happy.

I realise that perhaps this should have been attempted many years ago but there is always hope. Anyone with information can contact me through e-mail at brianhayneslufc@gmail.com.

Brian Haynes – Durham, England

