Homosexuality and the law

As a founding member of Drachma Parents, I treasure the lovely words of my colleague, Joseanne Peregin (‘Homosexuality and the Church’, October 31).

I am also interested in Alan Cooke’s letter on the same page in which he writes that a good reason for civil partnership is that it allows those entering it “to make each other the other’s legal next-of-kin as a spouse would be, with identical rights under the law”.

In this respect, I would encourage Times of Malta readers to view the most beautiful film Philomena and read the book which endorses Cooke’s views.

Anthony Girard – Sliema

Terrible driving

During my 11 years of residence in Malta, I have noticed an appallingly low standard of driving. I was nearly killed in 2015 as reported in this newspaper when I was knocked off my mountain bike in Mellieħa.

Three years ago, we moved to Xagħra. The road we live in becomes a river when it rains and motorists think it’s amusing to drive at speed and soak pedestrians.

If it exists, the Maltese highway code has one sentence: car is king, pedestrians are peasants.

When I walk to the village to buy a paper (as it’s quicker than driving), I have to negotiate with maniacal drivers who take no prisoners. My wife and I have both been clipped by wing mirrors many times… had there been a child, it would have been hit in the head.

Slow down and respect distance when passing pedestrians, it’s just common sense.

Kevin Hodgkin – Xagħra

Tigers at Wildlife Park, in Rabat, Malta. Photo: Chris Borg

Big cats

As a lover of animals, I hasten to say that big cats (tigers/lions) need to live in their natural habitat.

This means, for example, that if the whole population had to leave the island – which measures 246 square kilometres – and it were converted into a jungle, there would hardly be enough space for two tigers and two tigresses since, on average, it is estimated that one tiger and one tigress need 20 to 100 square kilometres each where to live.

A tigress, for example, will require a 20-square-kilometre territory.

A male tiger requires a larger territory, such as one that covers 60 to 100 square kilometres. All large cats are territorial and require their own space. Enclosures should be as large as possible.

Karl Flores – San Ġwann

Mixing things up

The problem with the parliamentarians, behind-the-scenes proponents and other supporters of the equality bill – as presently drafted and being rushed through parliament – is that they are all making the big mistake of mixing up “equality” with “similarity”.

We can all try to be equal but we all need to understand and accept that we can never, as a result of efforts in the direction of certain facets of equality, all end up being totally similar.

The histories of many countries and societies are full of accounts of where this big confusion was given the blessing of “law”. And much social strife in many countries was also often inspired by such confused minds.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Congratulations to the new cardinal

I would like to congratulate the former bishop of Gozo, Mario Grech, who has just been nominated as a cardinal.

I never doubted the former bishop’s good leadership and his hard work for the Diocese of Gozo.

He is the third to be made a cardinal from the Maltese archipelago.

Thanks be to God.

I shall remember him in my prayers.

Francis Vella – Mosta

