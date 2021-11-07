The next generation of educators

The job of an educator is not always understood and it is quite often neglected. You can’t drive a car without wheels and you can’t have a strong-minded society without efficient education. People can disregard this industry if they wish but they and their children will be subject to the consequences. And what makes an educational system even more efficient? Great educators in respected conditions.

It is almost 2022 and new educational challenges await us in the next years. Albeit the pandemic has affected the industry and its stakeholders, such as students and educators, one must keep in mind other obstacles that will potentially be encountered, especially by us prospective educators.

As we all know, children from a young age are open to new kinds of media. At their age, we didn’t have the same access to information as they have today, even for a Gen-Z like myself. The Information Age is constantly evolving and, thus, we must evolve with it to keep up with its pace. Children have no other option than to embrace contemporary tools and data exposure.

This phenomenon requires us to do the same thing, to be more open-minded, to challenge the status quo and to keep ourselves informed on the new ways of communication that the next generation is operating with.

Conversely, if educators adopt a conservative approach and fail to realise this wave of change, it can leave a very bad stain on the quality of communication with our children.

Following my previous point, exposure to information has led students to be more aware of what’s going on with the world around us. Globalisation, technology and the media are all contributors to this.

On the other hand, children are less naïve about sensitive issues due to their primary circles, mainly their families. We must constantly keep in mind the problems and experiences that youngsters go through in their primary lives, which will affect the way they interact with us educators and their peers.

Back in 2013, a study found that our attention span is less than that of a goldfish, literally. Eight years later, with the continuous increase of information, do you think that we have surpassed the animal?

This question brings to our attention how the attention span of students will evolve in the coming years. Will it decrease or increase? What can we do to ensure interest of and awareness by the students? What mediums work best? These are all questions that are up for grabs for us to think about.

We hear these terms, yet, we might not exactly know their level of importance. Moreover, a student who thinks critically and creatively will not succumb to dogma that easily and we need more people like that. One who thinks through things instead of going past them will increase one’s potential in this world (and, possibly, creating better individuals in the process).

As prospective educators, we ought to instil both creativity and critical thinking in our students. Children ought not to be passive, complacent, uncritical and uncreative, trying hard to grab the ‘right’ ans­wers and to obtain the highest marks. This age-old mentality must be loosened for us to enjoy an open-minded environment and upcoming teachers should acknowledge and act on this.

The problem of working capi­tal in the local education industry is unfortunately on the rise. Future educators can find themselves in new teaching settings, face unprecedented issues and make up for other educators to keep the education of our students a number one priority.

The students aren’t the only ones who are and will continue to be impacted by this. We, future educators, need to bring forward the issues that will arise at the time, keep on fighting for better working conditions and make every effort to increase the respect of our profession and its importance in a critical-minded society.

LUKE FENECH – University student, Msida

What has France ever done for us?

Jean de Valette’s sword and dagger.

In a lecture entitled ‘Lodging 1565 in the wider scheme of things: A fresh look at the primary documentation’, given at the Malta Historical Society’s 2015 History Week, centering on the 1565 Great Siege, I had said: “A recent book by my very good friend Dr Charles Xuereb has sought to ‘rehabilitate’ the French in the Maltese ‘collective’ memo­ry. But before we rush into the street with a Tricolor to embrace the first Frenchman who comes along and by-the-by erase all vestiges of the British presence or of any other leftover from previous ‘tenants’, we should perhaps ask ourselves a very basic question: What has France ever done for us? The short answer is: Not a great deal really and I would go further and declare that, in overall terms, France has mostly been bad news.

“Indeed, at every turn, the French have shown themselves to be a fairly dastardly lot. Some will protest and ask, but what about liberté, égalité and fraternité and other such worthy ideals and ideas which have spread far and wide?

“I would say that these were worthy contributions indeed and the world will undoubtedly be eternally grateful, as it will be for French cheeses and wines and other exquisite products of France’s terroir… but the question must be posed: How did the Maltese term ‘ġakbin’, in English ‘Jacobin’, get to mean a person who is a scoundrel, unscrupulous and treacherous in our culture?

“Well, for starters, there were the Sicilian Vespers during which the Aragonese scored a memorable victory in the Grand Harbour in 1283 over the rapacious Anjevins who were holding out in the castle by the sea against the Maltese who had revolted against them.

“Hundreds of years later came the unholy alliance between the Ottomans and France and the obstructionism by the French faction in the Order… and finally came the last straw when at the point of a bayonet while flying the banners of liberty, equality and fraternity the French brought to an end 18th century Malta’s prosperity based on her flourishing cotton trade with Spain.

“To add insult to injury the French set about carting off all they could lay their hands on, including La Valette’s sword, dagger and lanyard, a gift of Philip II King of Spain, before they surrendered in 1800.

“Keeping all this in mind, I have no hesitation in telling my friend Charles Xuereb… that historically speaking France has not been a friend to Malta. Having said that I would nevertheless suggest that we let bygones be bygones and that we kiss and make up, especially now that, for better or worse, we are in this EU boat together. Let us forgive those who have trespassed against us but let us not forget those who through the ages have truly been our friends.”

The proceedings of History Week 2015 were subsequently published in 2018 and I would be very happy to e-mail the paper to those interested at no expense.

As an added bonus I would also attach both the draft of the considerably ‘lighter’ presentation and the PowerPoint which goes with it. I may be reached at carmel.vassallo@um.edu.mt.

PROF. CARMEL VASSALLO – Sliema

The cost of obesity

Obesity is a problem all over the world and a challenging battle to conquer at that (‘Obese willing to shed weight’, October 31).

However, never have I come across the idea that one needs state financial incentives to tackle it… only in Malta! Given that nobody is born obese, one would say that this is a (with exceptions for health issues) largely – pun intended – self-inflicted problem. Just like smoking, actually.

One would have thought that the benefit to one’s lifestyle and short- and long-term health should be a good enough incentive. Never mind sparing a thought for our health system with preventable pathologies. Speaking of which, we are blessed with free healthcare, so, surely the ‘financial incentive’ to tackle obesity is there already.

With this sick mentality of expecting to be bribed ‒ er, I mean paid ‒ to do anything, testament to greed and entitlement, no wonder the country is in such a mess.

ANNA MICALLEF – Sliema

