A different reality

All those who like me, watched the television programme Linea Blue on RAI 1 on October 16 must have been very thrilled and proud of our islands.

The programme was exclusively dedicated to Malta and Gozo and I cannot imagine a better feature film that would bring out the beauty of our homeland any better.

I strongly believe the programme was an excellent tourism advert and I would not be surprised if we see a surge in Italian visitors in the coming months.

RAI-TV, being a professional television station, picked the most scenic and historic yet unspoilt spots on the two islands. The locals interviewed rose to the occasion not only due to their narrative but also because most spoke Italian fluently. Italian TV viewers must have been impressed on that count also.

Some time was dedicated to the natural collapse of the Azure window and the Inland Sea, at Dwejra was filmed from carefully selected angles that concealed all the negative features.

I was recently at Dwejra on a Sunday morning with my family and we were utterly disgusted to say the least. The only main road leading to Dwejra has been nicely tarmacked but the 50-metre narrow stretch to get to inland bay is abysmal. Why?

Gozo thrives on the diving industry and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. However at Dwejra the vehicles carrying the diving equipment make the place very chaotic and dangerous, especially for non-diving visitors on foot.

These vehicles park on the small foreshore blocking the area and making it very difficult for other vehicles to manoeuvre. The sensible thing to do is to allow the vehicles to unload only and then park in the spacious car park close by.

The place is generally unkempt with various materials lying about and there is no trace of any sort of discipline.

It is a shame that such a gem of a place nominated to become a World Heritage Site is a free for all location.

It is an absolute shame on the Gozo ministry, the Tourism Authority, ERA, the police and any entity that exists to ensure that these grievances are not permitted.

Dwejra looked splendid on television but being there is a different story altogether.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

Konrad Mizzi’s attitude

It seems that, for Konrad Mizzi, offence is the best form of defence.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Is this a blessing in disguise?

Photo: Jonathan Borg

It is sad to see that part of the lakeside road at the Chadwick Lakes has collapsed.

In fact it is very pleasing to see the success of the effort that has been turning a previously neglected and often scruffy Wied il-Qlegħja to a more neatly landscaped place. Whichever authority is doing it, applause! Maybe in the collapse there is a blessing in disguise. Part of what collapsed is the fence recently placed along the big lake.

One walks towards the Chadwick Lakes after the rains excitedly anticipating the view of the big lake – a rare sight for freshwater deprived Malta. Only, since recently, to find this ugly fence hiding the view to children and average-size adults.

Can we now have, instead, a neat railing that assures safety without hiding and uglifying the view?

Charles Pace – Msida

