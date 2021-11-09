Outlaw pedestrians

The time has come for the authorities to ban pedestrians from using the promenades in Sliema, Gżira and other areas and turn them into racing tracks for e-scooters and mountain bikes.

While this may be detrimental to the health of pedestrians, it would, at least, give them some protection from the serious dangers they face continuously from the e-scooters and bicycles, which have infested the promenades in recent months.

Since the authorities seem to be completely oblivious to these dangers, this seems to be the only option left to ensure the health and safety of pedestrians.

Edward Firman – Kappara

Adequate road signage

I am expressing the concerns and frustration of a number of people I have spoken to.

Without entering into the merits of the mega highway projects, I would like to draw the attention of Transport Malta to the inadequate road signage at the Marsa flyovers.

It would be very helpful if there were signs at the actual turnings to the airport and to the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

There could also be a sign some 50 metres away, informing motorists of the entrance to the back entrance of the Addolorata cemetery.

These minor improvements would make matters so much more user friendly.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Bans on abortion kill women

Thousands marched in Warsaw in memory of Izabela. Photo: AFP

On November 6, thousands of people in 70 different locations across Poland marched in memory of Izabela from Pszczyna who died of septic shock during her pregnancy. They were joined by many high-profile politicians, including former European Council president Donald Tusk.

Izabela – a 30-year-old woman who was already a mother – was told her foetus had numerous abnormalities but was denied an abortion until the foetus died inside her uterus. By then, it was too late and Izabela’s heart stopped as she was being taken to theatre for a Caesarean section.

Earlier this year, Poland banned abortions in cases where the foetus has anomalies following a ruling by a politically influenced constitutional tribunal. If this new policy did not come into effect, Izabela would most probably still be alive and with her family today.

We only know of Izabela’s case because her family had the courage to speak out and go public. There will be many other bereaved families who refuse to go public for fear of reprisals by those who want to defend banning abortion at all costs. There will also be many more women who have been harmed but were lucky enough to survive.

Izabela’s case, as well as that of Savita in Ireland nine years ago, are stark reminders of how laws banning abortions tie doctors’ hands when dealing with complicated pregnancies. When abortion is banned, doctors are more likely to delay life-saving treatment for fear of being accused of causing an abortion. In Savita and Izabela’s cases, doctors did not intervene until the foetal heartbeat stopped and this was too late for both of them.

Bans on abortion prevent pregnant women’s lives from being prioritised in such cases. In Malta, we have the same problem,because our law does not allow termination of pregnancy under any circumstance, not even when the woman’s health or life are at risk or when the foetus has anomalies.

We are occasionally contacted in distress by friends or relatives of women who suffer complications in pregnancy, most commonly a premature rupture of membranes before foetal viability, who are told by doctors in Malta that their “hands are tied”. This is clearly not good enough. We must no longer keep putting women through such risks for the sole reason of maintaining a ban on abortion. We hope we change our abortion laws before we have our local Savita or Izabela.

Christopher Barbara, obo Doctors for Choice Malta – Naxxar