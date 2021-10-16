Lack of ventilation

One crucial scientific finding in the study of COVID-19 infectivity is the importance of indoor ventilation. Virus particles are found not only in droplets, which travel one to two metres when you sneeze or cough, but they can also travel across a room in an invisible aerosol that is produced even when you talk.

Rooms without ventilation are, therefore, potential viral infectivity traps, not just for COVID and other airborne viruses, such as those of colds, flu and measles, but also for airborne bacteria, such as those causing meningitis or pulmonary tuberculosis.

Stale air in unventilated rooms with heavy occupancy is also no good for asthmatics. Air-conditioning alone only recirculates polluted air.

This crucial importance of lack of adequate ventilation of many indoor locations is why some major European countries have made vaccination certification mandatory for entry to public buildings including restaurants and bars. The UK and Malta have not fully implemented such mandatory measures. The UK is now registering the highest COVID mortality compared to countries like France and Germany.

The UK is also reporting increasing COVID infections in young unvaccinated children, with the potential of spread to households. Pfizer has asked the US FDA to authorise their vaccine for five to 11-year-old children. The UK also warned that pregnant women are very susceptible to serious complications and possibly death with COVID infection and re-emphasised the importance of vaccination which has been found to carry no risks either to foetus or newborn.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Irresponsible behaviour

These three scooters (right) were dropped off on the pavement in Church Street, Msida, without a second thought for anyone on Tuesday.

The pavement is very much used by a lot of elderly persons making their way to church, who had to get off the pavement and walk in the street risking life and limb. Also, anyone using this pavement with a pushchair or walking aid would have had to step off the pavement to continue on his/her way.

It is disgraceful that some scooter users are so irresponsible and do not give two hoots about who might suffer because of their bad manners and lack of responsibility.

Although these scooters provide a means of transport for some, they are not used in a responsible way and have become a risk, especially for the older generation.

Hopefully, somebody in authority will look into this matter before someone gets hurt!

Lilian Spiteri – Ta’ Xbiex

Remembering a very dear friend

I’ve just read that a very long, dear friend – Peter Howitt – died last month.

I met Peter on Anne of a Thousand Days film; he became a dear friend from then on. I shared his house in Barnes from 1979 to 1982; we had such fun and laughter, going to clubs and high social events. The parties we had and the wonderful holidays at his lovely house in Gozo bring back very happy and wonderful memories that I shall always treasure.

God bless dearest Lottie (his long-known nickname from the 1970s). He was extremely talented, a fabulous addition to any dinner party, old school and a rare guy.

Vernon White – Hampshire, UK

Bank advice to customers

Is it too much to ask the management of HSBC to revert to the format of the words printed on the customer advice after a cash withdrawal from the ATM, with the available balance clearly indicated?

It was quite convenient and practical.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar

