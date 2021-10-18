Great dental service

It is a fact that a good action should always be recognised, irrespective of where it comes from. I do not like going to hospital. Who does? However, circumstances sometimes take you there.

Lately, I had to go to the dentistry section of the hospital in Victoria and I came across a clean and friendly environment. I do not want to mention names in case I leave someone out. However, I can say that the dentist, together with every other nurse and official within this section, were all of very helpful.

They manage to put aside any sense of fear or reluctance that one may experience when in need of cleaning one’s teeth, fill a tooth or receive any other similar service. I took the impression that the place is one that is well catered for and safe to be used by one and all.

A word of gratitude goes to all the employees within this particular department. Please, keep up the good work. Once again, thank you.

Joe M. Attard – Victoria

Use of public transport

I need to top up my Tallinja card. I’ve been trying online umpteen times since Friday.

I fill in all the details and then it tells me that it can’t verify my card at present.“Try again later.” I’ve tried again, with other cards, evenings, mornings, it’s impossible.

I know other people had trouble too.

So, before leaving for Malta with the fast ferry I went to the Victoria bus terminal. There is no machine dispensing top-ups. Only a counter open from 8am to noon. In the whole of Gozo.

How can they seriously think they can run a metro when commuters can’t even pay for a ticket?

Do they seriously want people to use public transport?

Susan Mompalao de Piro – Żebbuġ, Gozo

Bernard Grech: from the frying pan into the fire

The so-called leader of the PN and the opposition got two shocks in two consecutive days. On October 9, the PN lost its majority in two regional councils, those of Gozo and the northern region. So, now, the PN has a majority in only one region, the eastern region, while the PL controls four.

For this to have happened, a number of PN councillors voted for the independent and PL candidates. Which, again, clearly exposes the fact that the ‘civil-war’ within the PN is still ongoing.

The following morning, the latest public opinion survey was published in MaltaToday. It showed both the PN’s and Bernard Grech’s trust rating plummeting by four points. According to that survey result, if an election were held now, the PL should win by about 50,000 votes over the PN.

And, yet, just a couple of hours after seeing that survey result staring him in the face, Grech told his bemused supporters, in a shrill voice, that he knew that the PN “had the majority because those 80,000 silent voters were going to vote PN in the ballot box”.

I can just imagine what went through the minds of those genuine and intelligent voters who still vote PN due to their party loyalty when hearing Grech yelling those words. This pompous, arrogant pseudo-politician must have become an embarrassment to them.

In one of the first letters I had published in the Times of Malta after Grech had won the PN leadership race, I had said that he will take the PN “from the frying pan into the fire”. All indications up to now seem to justify my prediction.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

