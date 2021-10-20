The state of public toilets in Marsaxlokk

On Sunday, my husband and I drove to Marsaxlokk as we have done many times before since the late 1980s. It is one of our favourite places on Malta to visit.

We love the market, admire the sea view and always look forward to a nice fish lunch in one of the many restaurants.

We noticed that there was a lot of refurbishing going on at the harbour side. In this area, you can also find the public toilets. Before we left the town, we wanted to use them.

What a horrible experience.

The state they are in is a complete disgrace. They are being used as litter bins and are totally soiled. Most of the toilets do not flush, no water was available in the wash-hand basins and the smell was appalling.

Surely the government can make some budget available to upgrade these facilities to the standard they deserve and make it a pleasure to use for both locals and tourists.

Carla Gilmore – The Netherlands

Why such a delay?

Can someone explain why the new Three Cities ferry dock in Cospicua is still not finished and being used to moor private vessels?

The pier for the Gozo fast ferry in Valletta was done in a matter of weeks.

Bob Corcoran – Cospicua

Mysteries of the universe

I was really fascinated by John Guillaumier’s list of “celebrities” who deny the existence of God. The impressive list he gives us is essentially one of singers and actors, people possessed of dazzling intellect and learned opinions, which seem to matter to readers of publications like The Sun, the Daily Mail and Hello! magazine to name but a few of these highly scientific publications.

Perhaps these “celebrities” could also let us have their learned opinions on other mysteries of the universe such as time travel, worm holes, dark energy, the string theory, antimatter etc. I cannot wait to hear the views of these intellectual giants on these and other phenomena which continue to baffle us lesser mortals.

Meantime, methinks I will maintain my belief in God. But, thanks for the information, Guillaumier, I appreciate the time and trouble you have taken to bring this vital bit of information to our attention.

Charles Gauci – Sannat

Airport road alterations

I am totally bemused at the extent of the alterations going on at the approach to the airport, to supposedly make it easier to enter and exit the airport.

What is the point of all these very expensive alterations if you cannot park the car at the airport when you arrive, as the car parking facility has not been extended in any way in the same way as the number of flights in and out have been?

What should have happened is that the car parking facility should have been upgraded first, but with a higher parking fee, as in most other countries, to deter people from leaving their vehicles parked for too long, and then do all the road alterations that are taking place now.

It shows a total lack of any form of foresight.

Gerald Goodwin – Fgura

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.