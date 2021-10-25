Who wants change?

Commenting on the Pandora Papers, London’s The Economist pointed out that the Czech Republic’s prime minister, a skilled populist and one of the politicians mentioned in the leaked documents, remains ahead in the polls, meaning his supporters tolerate the accusations against him.

The journal’s article notes that a survey shows two-thirds of Czechs think the government is run mainly by private interests but, whereas Czechs complain that their politicians are dirty, they do not seem to bother to elect cleaner ones.

Does that remind you of somewhere else closer to home?

By the way, the BBC, commenting on the Pandora Papers, reminded us that the London property market remains Europe’s number-one money laundering centre.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

A promenade without a view

The new promenade along the northern perimeter of Rabat is now nearing completion.

Yet, we can already see that the potentially delightful view of Mtarfa across the fields is to be seriously compromised by an ugly metal fence topped by a thick railing at eye level, which stretches the entire length of the road.

When a golden opportunity to improve the visual environment for ordinary pedestrians is thwarted in this way, one has to question the competence and sensitivity of those who approved the design.

Safety considerations may dictate that a barrier of some kind is necessary but must it be so brutally intrusive?

Michael Rosner – Mdina

From the online comments board:

State of dogs rescued from puppy farm revealed

This case is incredible. How can it be allowed to keep so many dogs in a residence in the first instance? I bet not even sanctuaries had this large number before they took these poor ones in. When are we going to learn?

Need there be court action or sentence? It should be illegal, end of story. An immediate fine and confiscation, even if the condition of the animals were good.

For the sake of all, a residence is a residence and should be used as such. Having a pet or two or three is not a problem at all but six, seven, eight, 10, 20, 50. Rent a proper facility and keep them there if one wishes, with the necessary permits, but at home? – M. Borg

From what I understand, this person was supposingly a ‘dog breeder’. So he did not keep them as pets but exploited them to generate money. Obviously, he did not invest much of his profits, in his business endeavour, to, at least, ensure healthy breeding and good conditions.

As usual in Malta, making money at the expense of others. We have become a corrupt society that values money more than people, environment, animals, etc. Disgusting! – E. Schembri

We had a King Charles for 10 years, until he died of old age, surrounded by love. These are among the most loving of dogs. Completely docile and patient, always happy to greet their owners and wanting to sit close to or in their lap. Such beautiful souls. Thank goodness for these volunteers. I will definitely be sending my donation in support and urge others to do so as well. – John Borg

How can someone be so sadistic? – J. Grech

