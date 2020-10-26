Battling the second wave

I agree with the Malta Forum of Unions that measures need to be taken to battle this second COVID wave, as reported in the Times of Malta (October 20).

I am uneasy, however, with a couple of their proposed strategies: “Everyone who wants to enter Malta has to test negative”. Unfortunately, while this is better than nothing, science has been telling us that there are such things as asymptomatic infections and that symptoms take several days to appear.

Even if such tests were to be properly, indiscriminately applied on entering Malta (which does not seem to be the case from reports and accounts) this would mean that cases would still be coming in and beginning to circulate.

In this regard, the ‘imported’ number of cases as reported here in the daily breakdown of cases has been consistently low.

Is this to fit an agenda, I wonder. It does not make sense. If Malta were the European example in March, to end up in such a mess by summer, do we think that new cases descended from outer space, like some viral asteroid?

Once it gets in, then it starts to circulate and, bingo, you have ‘local transmission’ – you have it in Paceville and so on. Yes, but how did this second wave (oh, I forgot – those are only at sea) start again in the first place? How do we get any semblance of control unless the getting in point is closed off for a while until things improve?

“Protect the vulnerable” – this old chestnut again! The last time we heard this talk it was an indiscriminate and illogical definition of ‘vulnerable’: everyone a minute over 65, regardless of biological age and state of health. Take a look, how many people in Malta are obese? How many smoke? These are self inflicted ‘vulnerabilities’ for COVID but are not mentioned.

A return to this half-baked way of thinking actually risks the said ‘vulnerable’ who need to be able to exercise outdoors etc. in order to stay physically and mentally healthy.

It’s easy to demand people’s ID but how on earth does one spot the really vulnerable in terms of invisible chronic health conditions, for instance? Before bandying about ‘vulnerable’ again, thinking hats need to be worn this time around!

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Horrible buildings

I refer to the letter in the Times of Malta (October 22) titled ‘Building frenzy in Gozo’.

I totally concur with the sentiments expressed and attach an example of the latest Gozo building monstrosity. What such a horrible building is destined to house is beyond me – perhaps an elegant cowshed?

I bought my house in Għajnsielem 45 years ago and have been a permanent resident for more than 30 years. Throughout those years, I have obviously seen all the changes for the worse.

When people ask me what Gozo is like, I tell them it will probably be fantastic when it is finished – if ever!

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Taking COVID lightly

While most of our elderly in Gozo are being shielded, a coachload of elderlies from Malta arrived on Wednesday, mid-morning, to visit Nadur’s open market. No rule of 10 for some and then we expect to win the war against COVID-19.

Are we serious?

Salvu Felice Pace – Għasri