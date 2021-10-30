Contrasting styles

I guess one has to bellow to make one’s case, when there is no case to be made.

That is the position Bernard Grech finds himself in. He needs to scream wrong even where things are right and he makes persuasion not an art but a perversion. In the case he made for the budget, Robert Abela was cool and jocular. Grech should try to match his style.

Let the time roll, let’s go to the polls and end all this loud hullabaloo.

Roger Mifsud – Rabat

Capable leader

PN leader Bernard Grech

Is a Robert Abela or a Bernard Grech the one to clean up politics? These are the choices the electorate should be paying attention to, not the empty slogans posted by the two parties along our traffic-choked roads.

Times of Malta’s editorial conclusion (October 25) is indicative of the reality that local politics need a clean-up and this is primarily the responsibility of the electorate.

Will it be Abela or Grech who will be entrusted with the task of eliminating corruption?

With a new start, millions of euros can be redirected from being channelled to the few – to the detriment of Malta’s reputation leading to greylisting – to being fruitfully used for the common good. This fair distribution of wealth will be to the benefit of all.

It is essential for the people to reflect on the power of the vote in the silence of their homes rather than reading “empty slogans along our traffic-choked roads” despite funds abundantly allocated to traffic solution projects.

Opting for PN proposals and values is a guarantee of transparency and accountability, facilitating the implementation of ideas – including innovative ones – by a fresh administration led by Grech. An energetic, enthusiastic, creative and capable leader, he undoubtedly has people’s needs and aspirations at heart.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Hot air in Glasgow

In the run-up to the forthcoming climate change jamboree in Glasgow, the leader ‘EVs won’t take us all the way’ (October 27) came as a breath of fresh air.

Millions of people (not least in the rising generation) are under the mistaken impression that electric vehicles, computers and smartphones have little environmental impact.

In a few days’ time, thousands of the great and the good will step down from their enormous jet aircraft in Scotland, having travelled thousands of unnecessary miles in order to tell the rest of us to use bicycles and walk the children to school.

It seems unlikely that much attention will be given to the problems generated by so-called ‘environmentally-friendly’ energy sources such as wind and solar energy farms, or to the vast amounts of energy spent in storing digital data from billions of computers and mobile devices.

Science has never been particularly good at assessing the moral impact of its discoveries.

Perhaps it may be time to pay more attention to the teaching found in several of the world’s religions, that a profoundly personal change of heart and mind is necessary if we are to live as responsible citizens of the world. The need for conversion (that is, ‘turning round’) and self-denial is greater than ever.

Alan Cooke – Sliema

The reality

A bigger indictment than this for Malta’s building and construction industry, its representative MDA and the Planning Authority could not have come:

“Right now, all the construction industry is doing is building towards a promise of ‘profit’, which is a false objective for a better life. This is all happening with very little long-term thinking or understanding of environmental consequences” – international, award-winning architect Peter Valentino, (October 13).

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

All screwed up

Greylisting Malta has put the screws on our banks, financial institutions, real estate agencies and even notaries, where each client is put through the grinder on background checks, in-depth profiling and unrivalled scrutiny.

Will this listing also affect the shameful passport-for-cash scam?

If so, then it looks like the crooks had their home-made bomb go up in their face.

Joseph Genovese – Birkirkara

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.