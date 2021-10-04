No longer MFSA governor

I refer to the Times of Malta report ‘MFSA governor withdraws court action against former chief executive’, published online on September 18.

I am no longer a member of the board of the Malta Financial Services Authority as I have not been reappointed. That was not a problem at all.

However, I was sorry that my colleagues and I were classified as causing trouble. All were upright people who did not want to allow things happening, without clearly drawing attention.

As I am no longer a member, I do not have the necessary legal interest in the case. I ceded the merits but reserved to discuss on the costs.

At the same time, the person who was summarily dismissed has taken his case to the industrial tribunal and I am informed that I will be called as a witness.

Joseph Brincat – Marsa

Misguided statements

PN leader Bernard Grech

Two recent statements made by pseudo-politician and ‘temporary’ leader of the opposition and the PN, Bernard Grech, must not only have irritated, angered and downright offended his own lawyer MPs and friends whose father happened to have been very successful lawyers – Mario de Marco and Jason Azzopardi come quickly to mind – but also all those whose father had been very successful in their profession or business and, hence, could give a “comfortable upbringing” to their children.

This is what Grech said about Robert Abela’s upbringing because the latter’s father was a very popular lawyer and, hence, could afford to “raise his son in comfort”. I consider Grech’s words an attempt to sow class hatred towards the prime minister. To prove my point I’ll quote Grech’s own words: “He puts €300 diesel in his Azimut yacht and darts off to Sicily… How can he understand you and the difficulties you face with the cost of living?”

Surely, if Abela were to choose to fly his family, say, to watch a football match, as Grech’s close ally, Azzopardi, often does to watch Liverpool play at Anfield, it would cost Abela much more than €300.

The second, even more despicable statement made by this arrogant pseudo-politician, was the following. I will repeat what Grech said in Maltese: “Dan hu partit tal-kriminali, li jużaw il-liġi biex joqtlu lin-nies” (“This is a party of criminals who use the law to kill people”). Besides being an utterly atrocious claim, it is also nonsensical, as I know of no law which can be used “to kill people”.

What the above two surreal statements clearly expose is that this man knows that his days, weeks or months as PN and opposition leader are numbered. If I may offer some free advice to Grech: it would serve him much better if, instead of telling the Maltese and Gozitans that he wants to become their prime minister, he should first try to persuade many PN voters to accept him as their party leader.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Logical conclusion

With all due respect to Desmond Zammit Marmarà, has he forgotten that our prime minister was the legal adviser to Joseph Muscat and his cabinet, which was justly and roundly condemned by the three judges’ inquiry?

Does he not think that our prime minister is, therefore, inhibited from making the radical changes that are necessary?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

