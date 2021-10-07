A little too late

There is a very good saying in English: “You can fool some of the people some of the time but not all of the people all of the time.”

The thing I resent most about successive Labour governments is that they treat us like fools, thinking we can never find out the truth about anything.

Most thinking people watch the TVM news tongue in cheek but, at the same time, I am resentful since this is my tax money funding this government entity and I am not getting value for money by any means.

The fact that the prime minister is now concerned about independent journalists’ safety and offers them protection, in the circumstances, seems like a little bit too late.

Carol Zammit Briffa – Balzan

All is not well at Transport Malta

Last month, I was not credited with around €16 credit balance brought forward from August until I had spent at least eight days phoning Transport Malta and protesting. In fact, on September 17, I deposited a further €5 to avoid having to pay €2 per trip.

As elderly persons, we should be travelling free of charge; only the system is complicated for no apparent reason. Each month we are charged against an amount held with Transport Malta and then, on the first few days of the following month, we get credited with the amount spent and charged.

The system lends itself to anybody having access to public transport’s IT system to deduct or add at will. I have been told at Valletta booth that €5 have been deducted from my account for using the ferryboat, which I never did.

Are we anzjani to travel free of charge – yes or no? So, please stop this nonsense, refund us our deposit balance for, after all what is going to happen with these thousands of euros held? Please let us travel in peace.

Joe Gulia – Cospicua

Tallinja card system

We are supposedly encouraged to use public transport. The grand metro scheme is symptomic of the need for action to ease traffic congestion. Has anyone tried to register for a Tallinja bus card recently? The new online application system is a joke. Not in the slightest bit funny though.

You can spend hours with a frustrating ‘Passport Picture’ page and end up with your face upside down. You then try to pay using a credit or debit card and the system fails.

Customer ‘Support’(?) say that it’s been two weeks that HSBC cards have not worked. Even other Mastercards are having problems. Oh, “Try Google Chrome or another computer”, they say.

In the 21st century, we cannot even apply for a bus pass without problems. No wonder everybody gives up and uses their private cars.

Chris Phillips – Balzan

Good deed

I would like to thank Caroline Galea for acting like the Good Samaritan towards Jaiteh Lamin. In today’s Gospel, Jesus invites us to “Go and do the same yourself”. Her gesture warmed the hearts of all well-meaning people. God bless her.

I take this opportunity to appeal to Chris Fearne, Minister for Health, to waive all fees incurred during Lamin’s stay in hospital.

Hopefully, this gesture will go towards showing Lamin that the Maltese people have a heart and are ready to reach out and help when necessary.

Anne Cachia – Attard

An ongoing debate

The abortion (killing) debate goes on with a lot of toing and froing, arguments and counter-arguments. But I would like to have an answer to my fundamental, basic question – one of many – before even going further.

How in hell’s name can the right to kill a living being be termed a human right? And, furthermore, my reasoning and logic, which may very well be flawed, mind you, tells me that the much flaunted “reproductive rights” encompass the right to reproduce not to kill.

One would think we’re talking about genital mutilation.

Austin Sammut – Mosta

