Leading by example

Ex Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke is now Malta’s ambassador against xenophobia (‘Anti-racism strategy launched’, October 1). The man has his work cut out for him.

In the same week he was appointed, African migrant Jaiteh Lamin, who was injured at work, was left for dead on a road allegedly by his Maltese employer.

If Equality Minister Owen Bonnici means business, he needs to go beyond platitudinous strategies and photo opportunities with famous sportsmen. The strategy mentions fake news, online hate speech and education but has nothing on the root cause that nearly killed Lamin.

Lamin’s boss is, if the allegations are true, a cruel man but it is the government that made that cruelty likelier by not issuing the hard-working, tax-paying (can’t escape VAT) father with a work permit (let alone reunification with his family).

Malta has a schizophrenic government which, on the one hand, pushes asylum seekers back to Libya, leaves desperate boat people stranded in the sea and quashes the life-force out of (poor) migrants through regulations which refuse them the tools for a dignified life and, on the other, the same government spews out all the trendy buzzwords and strategies about diversity and racism.

Many talented African migrants living in Malta are contributing to its biggest economic sectors and keeping them from collapsing. Yet, the government still refuses to regularise their position and turn them into the model Maltese citizens most of them wish to become.

If the government treats those most susceptible to racism as sub-humans, why does it expect its followers not to do likewise?

Patrick Zammit – Żabbar

A crematorium for Malta

A sign for a crematorium in a cemetery. Photo: Shutterstock.com

I read with interest about the Environmental Health Directorate objecting to the Addolorata crematorium due to no rules of regulation.

The Maltese government passed Act No. XVII, the Cremation Act to permit cremation on May 29, 2019. The crematorium was suggested to be on a plot south of the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. So why is the Paola local council saying this is “premature?”. The Tarxien local council talks of lack of information, especially regarding emissions from the crematorium and says it will give its voice when such studies are available.

Times of Malta (November 16, 2017) talked of ‘Potential risks of cremation’. Having read that on my return to Scotland, I took up the concerns the Social Affairs Committee made and put that safely to rest. From a company in Leeds, UK, which supplied crematoria throughout Europe, I posted all relevant material to the then permanent secretary, Mark Musu, to Minister Michael Falzon and to Marilyn Schembri at the office of the Superintendent for Public Health.

As Malta does not have a crematorium, it will adopt or copy legislation from another country. I explained in detail advances in emissions’ reduction and that the people of Malta could be assured particle emission from a facultative technologies cremator with abatement will have insignificant effect on the island and its ecology. So why the objection? These facts should be presented by the Office of the Superintendent for Public Health.

Camilleri Funeral Directors International sent in an application in November 2017 with their intention to set up a memorial park for the scattering of ashes in a garden area, a wooded burial for ashes. They indicated their desire for the crematorium to include a funeral home with a mortuary, viewing rooms for family, a chapel plus a reception home for family gatherings following the cremation.

In Scotland, it is the funeral directors who have the chapel and viewing rooms, with the crematorium providing only the cremation. However, the Camilleri company is putting it altogether on one site and they should be encouraged.

Surely it is not beyond the wit of man to bring regulatory rules with insight of other countries’ regulations so cremation can take place.

John White – Scotland

Blaming game?

What’s this? Has Isabel Stabile decided to invoke a blaming game (October 5) for her constant stance in favour of abortion?

If she wants to suggest that males who forcibly impregnate women into pregnancy should be punished by the law, then she should clearly state it.

But to use this “sexist bleating”(?) as some sort of argument in favour of abortion is little short of... shall we say infantile!

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.