Using votes wisely

Prior to the 2013 general election, a particular trade unionist spoke strongly about the need to eliminate precarious work, having had enough of it.

Today, in 2021, not only has this work not stopped but we have reached the culmination of its effects witnessing a human being disgustingly thrown in the street after being seriously injured on a construction site.

Nationalist Party deputy leader David Agius was correct when he thanked passers-by for their compassionate help.

He was equally correct when he thanked them on behalf of the Maltese people who, in their majority, do care for each other.

A case in point is the dignified way in which Norbert Attard, owner of company Clima 755, offered work and support to Jaiteh Lamin.

However, this sense of solidarity has to be instilled in more people and this is more attainable when examples come from the top.

The policies of Bernard Grech, for instance, respect life from conception to natural death. His respect is for the whole person and he knows the value of the best use of free time and, therefore, work-life balance.

This holistic approach to work-life balance reduces both physical and emotional stress for a better quality of life and thriving families.

These present to society happier and more responsible citizens who nurture kindness as the highest form of wisdom.

Our vote gives us the power to make a difference.

Let us use it wisely.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Those e-scooters

Several correspondents have written about the serious dangers being posed daily to pedestrians by the e-scooters and bicycles, which have infested the promenades in Sliema, Gżira and other areas. Yet, the authorities continue to turn a blind eye to these dangers.

The e-scooters and bicycles are being driven at reckless speeds among pedestrians on the promenades and it can only be a matter of time before a serious or fatal accident is caused by them.

I have myself witnessed several near misses of pedestrians that could have had serious consequences and I have myself been hit in the arm by an e-scooter and the rider just laughed and sped on.

The use of the e-scooters and bicycles must be urgently and properly regulated. Some regulations exist but they are clearly inadequate and are being constantly flouted.

Strict regulations should be immediately introduced and enforced in terms of where and when the e-scooters and bicycles can be used and who is allowed to use them. Furthermore, their riders should be properly tested and licensed.

More often than not, two persons ride on the same scooter, making them even more unstable and dangerous to pedestrians and heavy fines should be imposed on such practices.

The authorities would do well to review the regulations on e-scooters and bicycles which have been implemented in other countries and ensure that the best practices are also followed in Malta.

May I, in conclusion, emphasise that I have no objection to the proper use of e-scooters and bicycles since they provide an environmentally-friendly and cost-effective mode of transport, provided, however, that they are used appropriately and without posing serious risk and danger to the life and limb of pedestrians!

Edward Firman – Kappara

Responsibilities

I agree completely with Isabel Stabile that irresponsible men who impregnate women should be punished for their behaviour.

However, I cannot square this with the deliberate termination of a completely innocent and vulnerable human life.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Going bananas

I cannot understand how Lidl Italia advertises banana sales at 79c a kilo.

Meanwhile, during that same week, Lidl Malta was selling the said bananas at €1.49 a kilo.

Charles Bezzina – Naxxar

