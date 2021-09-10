Breath of fresh air

Three cheers to Revel Barker for his hard-hitting, informative writings.

He brings his journalistic skills coupled with his inimitable British humour to lampoon the corrupt smog that is choking our country. His articles are a breath of fresh air.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Long-lost masterpiece by Antoine Favray discovered in Munich

While conducting research for the article ‘Unpublished Works by Mattia Preti’ that has just featured in the summer 2021 issue of Treasures of Malta, I stumbled across a painting in a prominent museum in Munich, Germany depicting Grandmaster Emmanuel de Rohan (1725-1797) that must be a long-lost masterpiece by one of Malta’s most revered artists, Antoine Favray.

Unexhibited and miscatalogued by the museum as a ‘Portrait of a Maltese’ by an ‘Anonymous German artist’, this painting which majestically measures 260.4cms by 161.8cms is the same painting that is recorded to have been completed by Favray by January 31, of 1784. Documents also show that since this painting was created to be exported to Germany almost immediately, the Maltese artist Antonio Xuereb was commissioned to paint a copy after this portrait by Favray, and this copy today hangs in the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

During his 22 years in office, de Rohan earned his reputation as a fundamental figure in Malta’s history and was instrumental in changing its course. While today he is widely known for having commissioned and personally financed the construction of various grand buildings and fortifications around Malta, arguably his strongest impact was felt in Malta’s legal sphere.

Indeed, this Grandmaster was responsible for having commissioned the very first proper codification of Malta’s laws, and the legal provisions found in these laws still form the basis of our laws today. The first was titled Codice del Sacro Militare Ordine Gerosolimitano. Enacted through two volumes in 1782 and 1783 respectively, these were entirely concerned with the manner in which the Order of St John was to be governed. The second law was titled Diritto Municipale (popularly known today as the Code de Rohan) and was enacted in 1784. This volume was concerned with all the legal aspects that regulated the Maltese population.

My entire research on the painting’s attribution, purpose and context will be published in a forthcoming issue of Treasures of Malta.

I wish to thank my father Roger and Stephen Degiorgio for their guidance in fully identifying the circumstances surrounding the commission.

Nicholas De Gaetano – Swieqi

A faulty line

I have been reporting a faulty telephone line for the past six weeks. I wrote to GO on August 14 informing them of the problem and asking them to contact me on my personal telephones. Nothing to date.

The faulty line in question has been (probably) damaged by outer redecorations of the building (not ours) that have been going on for some time now. This is a very important telephone line as it is a helpline for persons seeking help for alcohol-related problems.

I urge GO to take note of this letter and reply as soon as possible

Anthony Girard – Sliema

Scooter menace

I fully support Michael Southgate’s letter (September 4).

A few days ago while waiting at the traffic lights at Rue D’Argens, Gżira to change to green, a scooter, driven by a young man zoomed past me and straight through the red traffic lights.

This junction that serves three roads is one of the busiest on the island. The horrible accident that could have easily happened left me shocked.

Action must be taken now, before the situation gets critical.

Giuliano Borg – Gżira

