Renal deficiencies

Being a renal patient on dialysis, on August 28 (two weeks ago) I went as usual to the renal unit for my treatment.

To my great amazement and chagrin, I was turned away as there were not enough nurses to go round and treat all the booked patients. For those who don’t know, dialysis is absolutely vital for renal patients.

Instead, I had to go, at great inconvenience, for the 8pm to midnight session. This dire situation (not enough nurses) has been going on for months. The staff has been pointing this out to the authorities for ages and no notice has been taken. Now, it seems that the situation is at breaking point.

I sent an e-mail pointing this out both to the CEO of Mater Dei Hospital and the minister of health and I didn’t even receive an acknowledgment, which is the least one may expect.

So, the only way remaining to me is to go public, through Times of Malta, although I don’t think that anything will really change.

Josephine Degabriele – Rabat

Why don’t they get on with it?

The works have started in Kola Xara Street, Rabat, but are far from being concluded. They removed the heavy stuff, which was followed by a half-inch layer of all-pervasive dust.

It is unacceptable to expect street residents to contend for months with dust, mud and mayhem in their street for repairs to be carried out.

That has been the case with Kola Xara Street, Rabat. It takes about 400 steps to walk along and, since July 12, they have done less than half of it.

In the meantime, everyone has to watch their step, lest they fall in the dust, or the mud or the debris.

I wonder if the contractor assigned the work can deal with it. Sometimes, there are five or perhaps eight workers at their job, at times there has been only one. Sometimes, that one has two workers looking at what he may be doing.

Roger Mifsud – Rabat

Derelict Durumblat

Work has been ongoing on in Triq Durumblat, of Flower Power fame, in Mosta since the middle of last year.

If Transport Malta or the contractor, whose workers we haven’t seen since the Santa Marija feast, is interested to know, the flooding that used to form on the other side of the marble works factory has now moved to its side.

We had quite a downpour during the night recently and the flooding was horrendous and that part of the road is a danger to traffic that uses this busy bypass. May we have some action, please?

But someone told me Mosta is not in Ian Borg’s electoral district.

Victor Formosa – Mosta

Unacceptable behaviour

A few days ago, I went to my bank, HSBC in Victoria. At the entrance to the bank, I was stopped by a guard, who asked, quite rudely, what I wanted. I told him I was going to take some money out of my account.

At this point, he ordered me to stand still, feet apart, raise my arms and proceeded to pat me down, presumably looking for weapons. I told him to take his hands off me and I withdrew money from a bank machine instead of going into the bank proper.

At a bank on our small island of Gozo, this is appalling behaviour and is not to be tolerated. It does give one thoughts about changing banks. Are the HSBC management aware of this behaviour?

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

