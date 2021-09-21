The father of modern Malta

For some strange reason, the Times of Malta (September 11) pictured Joseph Muscat’s official portrait, which was hung without the usual fanfare months ago at Castille.

It was never released by the OPM but journalists got a glimpse of it when at Castille during a meeting between the Libyan and Maltese prime ministers.

The portrait’s artist, Patrick Dalli (European Commissioner Helena Dalli’s husband), described Muscat on Facebook as the father of modern Malta.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised!

I appreciate and understand that everyone has the right for their own opinion but to describe Muscat as the father of modern Malta when, nearly two years ago, he was ousted and, in 2019, he was described as the most corrupt person in Europe, one must be either blind, deaf, dumb or, worse still, be called a Ġaħan (Minister Edward Zammit Lewis’s description of Labourites).

This makes one’s jaw drop in absolute bafflement.

Hopefully, come next general election, the electorate will use their minds before casting their vote as Malta deserves a better party in government.

Emily Barbaro-Sant– Mosta

Feast of Our Lady of Mellieħa

The sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa is recognised as a national sanctuary. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Mellieħa is a picturesque town, popular with Maltese and foreigners alike. Built on four hills with fertile valleys carrying natural springs in between, it presents marvellous views of tilled fields, small woods and the clearest seas with sandy inlets. This makes it one of the most beautiful locations in the north of Malta.

On one of the four hills stands an impressive building, the parish church, dominating the locality.

Close by, almost an extension, there is a place known for a very special devotion. Its origin had been a large cave on whose rock face there is an image of Our Lady holding Baby Jesus, which, according to tradition, St Luke had painted directly on the rocky surface when he was in Malta together with St Paul.

Since those early days, the devotion to Our Lady of Mellieħa, has continued to grow. The cave was modified and a small adjoining church, known as the sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa, was built.

This is a beautiful space that encourages recollection and meditation in front of the miraculous image of Our Lady. It is recognised as a national sanctuary and is included in the network of the European Marian sanctuaries.

For the local community, it is a most cherished place. The rest of our Maltese brethren and even foreigners come on pilgrimage during the year. The votive offerings prove visits not only of grand masters, knights, bishops and other important authorities but also of common people seeking consolation and relief.

One very important visitor was St John Paul II when he visited Malta in 1990.

The sanctuary is open daily all day long. People continue to visit and pray. A good number of local and foreign couples choose to celebrate their marriage in this sanctuary.

This year, the parish will celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Mellieħa on Sunday. Due to pandemic restrictions, the occasion will be limited to religious celebrations. Before Sunday, there will be the triduum. Holy rosary will be recited at 6pm followed by Mass, led by Fr Martin Micallef OSA, the rector of Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. Fr Gerald Buhagiar will celebrate Mass on Saturday at 6.30pm while Mgr Carmelo Refalo, archpriest of Xagħra, will lead the main concelebration at 5pm on Sunday. Weather permitting, all celebrations will be held in the spacious sanctuary ‘courtyard’.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.