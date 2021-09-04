Rebuilding pavements

The current complaining about the state of Malta’s pavements reminds me of a friendly discussion I had with a VIP around the time when the plan to spend €700 million over seven years on infrastructure changes in Malta was about to being launched. This was described to me by this VIP as a “coming big game changer”.

I had pointed out to this VIP that reducing the number of building permits being given to contractors and developers every year should not mean job losses if a massive nationwide project to totally rebuild Malta’s pavements was undertaken as part of the infrastructure changes.

Totally fixing Malta’s pavements would provide enough work for workers employed in the building industry for many, many years.

Wiser counsel than mine instead went for flyovers and roads from everywhere to everywhere.

I had also suggested that any application for a permit to build apartments of more than two floors would only be granted on condition the pavements 100 metres up and down from such development would be rebuilt. Outlandish ideas? Ask people, especially old-timers, who are daily breaking legs or unable to get from A to B with the pavements we have in Malta.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Education should be fun

All children have their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to education. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The editorial of August 28 tackled the education dilemma. In my opinion, there was one crucial point which was not mentioned. Children are not all equal. Some are good in certain subjects and struggle in others.

I believe that, after a certain age or grade, children should be classified according to their aptitudes.

In my early years, I had my own learning problems but was lucky in having capable educators who guided me. Not every child can become a doctor, lawyer or architect. Thus, there is no point in imposing on them all the same subjects.

There should be groupings and a form of tutorials. Qualified persons should assess each child on a regular basis and guide them about their future options.

Education should be ‘fun’ and not something that puts off students. I agree that the school-leaving age should be raised to 18 but this should be an attractive option. If need be, the additional two years could be on part-time basis such as four hours daily.

I reiterate that education cannot be a ‘one-size-fits-all’ model. Properly presented, any subject can be fun as long as we have capable teachers.

Let us treat children as individuals who have their own particular strengths and weaknesses.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

Capital punishment

In many countries, especially in the Western world, society has rightly abolished capital punishment, even for the most heinous crimes.

How come then that capital punishment in a most atrocious form – called abortion – has been condoned for the most innocent members of society, unborn children?

Maria Cassar – Fontana

Dangerous scooters

Having finally got back to Malta after one and a half years, I find that I am more likely to be killed by a scooter on Sliema pavements than by COVID-19. They come at you doing 20mph!

Michael Southgate – Brighton, England

