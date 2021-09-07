Apologies and the Egrant affair

I refer to Peter Caruana Galizia’s letter in reply to Roger Mifsud. I do not intend to enter into any tit-for-tat with Caruana Galizia, even though his account on how the members of the inquiry were chosen ignores some basic facts.

Nevertheless, I write only to correct one glaring inaccuracy when he writes that “Joseph Muscat has nearly apologised, conditional on the ridiculous demand that we first apologise to him”.

Firstly, in my interview with Times of Malta I did not “nearly apologise” but I apologised, as is my duty as prime minister during whose tenure this heinous crime took place. I did not put any conditions to this statement. This is irrespective of my reservations about the inquiry and the fact that one of its members had already expressed himself on the issue without making it known.

Secondly, Caruana Galizia knows very well that neither in court nor in the said interview did I ask for an apology, since this would be useless. What I asked for is that the family merely accept the conclusions of the independent inquiry which shows that the Egrant affair was a total frame-up on my family, consisting of forged signatures and contradictory statements.

Joseph Muscat – Former prime minister, Burmarrad

Unsafe cycling route

As is the fashion, some time ago Infrastructure Malta removed the cycle lane along Triq Sant Andrija in St Julian’s to create a dual carriageway.

When asked what alternative route cyclists should use, a rather naïve and bombastic attempt at a contraflow suddenly appeared on Triq Is-Slielem.

Yet, nobody seems to know who did this and many readers will be unaware of its existence as there are no magic signs pointing people towards it.

It just seems to be little more than a box-ticking exercise that stands system safety on its head and was clearly designed on intern day.

The ‘preferred cycle route’ signs sit on the right-hand side of the carriageway, instead of the usual left, where drivers least expect it. Even the ‘share the road signs’ face the wrong way.

The fairy dust, perception brigade then lures riders along ‘preferred cycle route’ markings renowned for offering riders a false sense of security and scant protection (even less in the face of oncoming traffic), through no less than four no-entry signs, ending in having to cross through the bollards to regain the Coast Road.

Although it is probably too much to ask IM – despite the fact we are trying to promote green alternatives – to simply reinstate the original much more efficient cycle lane, the above issues need resolving and they need resolving quickly. Before it’s cause for yet another liability court case.

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s

View from the new roads

We have been promised that, soon, we will be able to feast our eyes on one of our country’s finest achievements. We will be able to take our families and friends out to view the great vistas of new roads.

There will be nothing to delay our journey. We will be able to delight in a clear run to the next junction. The verges are pristine and free of grasses and shrubs and a sharp drop beside the new tarmac dissuades us from pausing and encourages cyclists to keep their eyes on the road.

There will be no shady trees or field shelters to obscure our view of all the pyramids of stones, rubble and xaħx grouped beside quarries and in unused fields. The fields have their contours straightened and large concrete bollards placed alongside to protect us from danger.

All these years of disruption have borne fruit at last.

Ian and Elizabeth Lochhead – Attard

Dead wood

Much talk about the environment from various directions.

Perhaps, for a start, the Sliema local council could replace the dead trees and bushes on their promenade. I’ve nothing in particular against the Sliema council; this typical Maltese lack of maintenance exists all over the island.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

