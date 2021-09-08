The art of campanology

For my last two years at boarding school in England, I was one of four designated bell ringers in the chapel and was taught the art of bell-ringing, otherwise known as campanology.

Bell-ringing music is like no other. It is not written on a standard score, it is performed entirely from memory and is learnt by the path of the order that each bell sounds.

Bells start out by ringing down the scale, the familiar sound of bells we all know. This is written out as 1 2 3 4 5 if there are five bells involved. But to ring ‘changes’ bells change their ‘place’ in the order each time they strike.

So, for example, the first strike after ringing down the scale would be 2 1 4 3 5. The first four bells have all swapped place with neighbour.

Next the combination goes to 2 4 1 5 3. This time it is the leading bell, number 2, which does not move and all the others move places.

Bell-ringers learn the path that their bell makes through the sequence. They remember the line of the route, which is known as the ‘blue line’.

These sequences, known as ‘methods’, have names such as Plain Bob Minor and Cambridge Major.

After listening to all the “ding dongs”, I do wonder if the art of bell-ringing has reached these shores.

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Valletta’s image problem

The large platform erected in the middle of lower Merchants Street, obstructing pedestrian and vehicle lanes, with or without permission of the authorities concerned, is seriously damaging the image of Malta’s capital city.

UNESCO’s declaration of Valletta as a city of European culture and the award of World Heritage Site status are, sadly enough, being jeopardised.

John Borg – Valletta

Dangerous roads

It was reported last month that a 25-year-old biker was seriously injured when he accidently drove over an upturned culvert in Triq il-Wied, Iklin. Through his lawyers, this young man called on Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta to shoulder responsibility for the injuries he suffered after the accident. But as expected, his pleas proved futile.

I know of similar cases of people who, through no fault of their own, fell or slipped while walking on uneven pavements. One might ask whether these incidents were reported by the victims. The answer is yes. Have they been compensated for the injuries suffered or for medical advice sought? No.

To make matters worse, the authorities came out with all sorts of excuses to reject their claims.

Poor people, who, through no fault of their own, are injured due to the state of our roads and pavements.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Unfair report

I think that Times of Malta is being a little unfair to Prince Charles when it reported that his trusted valet, Michael Fawcett, would squeeze toothpaste on to the prince’s toothbrush for him. (AFP, September 6).

This ‘story’ actually goes back to 1990 when the prince needed temporary help because he had broken his right arm falling off his pony when playing polo at Cirencester.

Once his fracture healed, normal service was resumed! Naturally, certain sections of the UK media took this story and blew it out of all proportion to paint the heir to the throne as a totally spoilt brat. Unfortunately, it surfaces whenever the media want to attack the monarchy in general and the prince in particular.

Charles A. Gauci – Sannat

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.