Courses at Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) are externally audited each year and regularly updated to reflect the latest best practices, the college said.

Replying to a statement issued on Thursday by the Union Periti u Inġienera tas-Settur Pubbliku, in which the union said that the engineering profession should not be downgraded by being associated with courses which do not require the same level of effort, commitment and attainment, MCAST “strongly” objected “to this misinformed statement” that clearly shows “no understanding” of the quality standards at the College.

In its statement, the union was replying to another statement by the government on Wednesday saying that the academic standard of engineering courses offered by MCAST is to be revised to ensure it matches that offered by the University of Malta. It said it had no intention of lowering standards in the profession.

The government issued its statement after a court provisionally upheld a request for an injunction by the engineers’ union against the Engineering Profession Board, in a bid to safeguard the rights of professional engineers.

The request followed a judicial protest filed by two elected members on the board, formally disassociating themselves from the allegedly “abusive and divisive” attitude of the board chairperson who was refusing or ignoring their repeated calls for information and consultation.

Elected members have argued that MCAST courses are far from equivalent to engineering courses run by the University of Malta and other European universities.

MCAST said on Friday the union’s statement can only be interpreted as “another attempt” to discredit the college’s work and reputation. “It is motivated by those who would like to maintain the current status quo while creating barriers for aspiring engineers.”

The college said that, since 2013, over 200 students graduated from its accredited and fully recognised Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. These alumni are now in leading engineering positions nationally and internationally. Many successfully furthered their studies at Master’s and PhD level at local and foreign higher education institutions.

All lecturing staff of this programme have a qualification at PhD or Master’s level and extensive industrial experience.

The engineering degree offered at MCAST, the college said, has been well received by industry as the college has always ensured the professional standards and ethic required by the sector.

MCAST said it has been continuously investing in equipment including a €7 million new state-of-the-art building for the Insititute of Engineering and Transport inaugurated in May 2018.