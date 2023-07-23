Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School (GCHSS) in Naxxar recently successfully concluded a collaborative Erasmusplus three-year project that focused on the development of augmented reality (AR) resources for educators. This pioneering initiative introduced an innovative way for educators to engage with students, fostering interactive and immersive learning experiences in physical and virtual classrooms.

The Augmented Reality Toolkit for Sustainable Education (ARTse) project, which began in 2020, aimed to leverage AR’s power to enhance traditional teaching methodologies. The project addressed two crucial EU priorities, namely the need to encourage a higher level of sustainability on our lifestyles, and to promote digitalisation in member states.

ARTse recognised the immense potential of AR technology in capturing students’ attention, stimulating their curiosity, and facilitating deeper understanding of complex subjects. Over the course of three years, a team of dedicated educators and AR developers from Malta, Croatia, Italy and Finland collaborated to create a suite of innovative AR tools designed to transform the educational landscape.

We need to engage primary and secondary school teachers in this exciting world of AR to make compulsory education more interesting and enticing for our students - Anna Spiteri Meilak, head, Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School

The following were the project’s key highlights:

Creation of engaging AR content. The project team developed a curriculum that supports a vast array of interactive AR content across multiple disciplines. This framework for training educators in the use of AR in sustainable development focuses on bringing abstract concepts to life, enabling educators and students to visualise and manipulate virtual objects in real-time, making learning more intuitive and enjoyable.

A series of AR-supported case studies were created as part of specific sustainable-development-related lesson plans devised for the project.

Professional development for educators. ARTse recognised the importance of empowering teachers with the necessary skills to leverage AR technology effectively. As part of the project, an educational manual was created, equipping educators with the knowledge and tools required to integrate AR resources seamlessly into their curricula.

Customisable learning experiences. A series of AR-supported case studies were created as part of specific sustainable-development-related lesson plans devised for the project. These AR resources also offer educators the flexibility to adapt the content to suit different learning styles, pace and proficiency levels, ensuring an inclusive and personalised education for every student.

Collaborative learning environment. The project introduced collaborative AR experiences, fostering teamwork, and enhancing social and cross-cultural interactions among students. Students from Malta, Italy and Finland were given the opportunity to collaborate on AR-supported activities, provide feedback on AR experiences created through the bespoke app, and engage in interactive simulations, active participation and critical thinking.

Global reach and accessibility. ARTse’s commitment to democratising education is reflected in the availability and accessibility of the AR resources through the project website. Resources are also available through the bespoke app ARTse that can be downloaded from Google Play and App store. These tools and resources are designed to run on commonly available devices, making them accessible to a wide range of educational institutions worldwide.

Commenting on the project’s successful completion, GCHSS head Anna Spiteri Meilak said: “The augmented reality project marks a significant milestone in our school’s and our partners’ commitment to advancing education through cutting-edge technology. We firmly believe that AR has the potential to revolutionise traditional teaching methods, enabling educators to engage students in new and exciting ways. The positive feedback and remarkable impact we witnessed during the project’s implementation have been truly inspiring. We need to engage primary and secondary school teachers in this exciting world of AR to make compulsory education more interesting and enticing for our students.”

Now that the three-year project has come to a close, GCHSS remains committed to supporting educators in their pursuit of excellence through technological innovation. The school will continue to refine and expand its AR resources, incorporating feedback from educators and students to ensure the ongoing enhancement of the educational experience.