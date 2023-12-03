A goal from Nigeria striker Victor Boniface with 11 minutes remaining ensured Bayer Leverkusen a 1-1 home draw with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, keeping the league leaders’ unbeaten record this season intact.

Dortmund scored just five minutes in through Julian Ryerson and the visitors looked set to be the first side this season to beat Leverkusen in any competition.

With the clock running down, Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso brought Patrik Schick from the bench and the move paid immediate dividends, with the Czech attacker finding Boniface for the equaliser.

